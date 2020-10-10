Asus ROG Strix G Gaming Laptop $350 Off at Newegg

Now is a better time than ever to check out deals on Gaming Laptops. As the holiday season approaches, so does a flurry of sales from Amazon Prime Day to Newegg's Gametober event. As of right now, you can pick up the Asus ROG Strix G GL531GU-WB53 gaming laptop from Newegg for just $949. This isn't the first laptop from the ROG Strix series we've covered, a couple made their way to our Best Gaming Laptops of 2020 list.

ASUS ROG Strix G GL531GU-WB53 Gaming Laptop: was $1299, now $949 @Newegg

This laptop is usually priced around $1299 but is currently discounted by $350, making the final price just $949. The ROG Strix G features an Intel Core i5-9300H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processor.View Deal

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has 6 GB of GDDR6 and can operate as fast as 1455MHz. It uses an Intel Core i5-9300H which has a total of four cores. The ROG Strix G also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD.

The screen is 120Hz, measuring 15.6" across with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. This is an IPS display, so you can expect visible colors from multiple angles. The system is also equipped with RGB backlit keys and an RGB light bar.

This laptop comes with a copy of Windows 10 Home pre-installed.