Asus Adds GTX 1060 To Pair Of 17-Inch ROG Strix Laptops

When Nvidia's Pascal GPU went mobile last month, Asus revealed six Pascal-equipped laptops, but now it's expanding with the addition of two ROG Strix models.

The pair, the ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74, are almost identical to the recently announced ROG Strix GL502VS. The GL702 VM series feature an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, support for up to 32GB of memory, and storage slots for an HDD and SSD.

The August lineup was composed of high-end offerings, with each laptop sporting at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070; as such, the laptops had hefty price tags. In comparison, the two new GL702VM models are equipped with GTX 1060s, making them considerable more affordable. The GL702VM models also feature a wider 17.3-inch FHD G-Sync display than the 15.6-inch panels on the GL502 laptops, and therefore larger dimensions and greater weight.



The GL702VMs' larger size means more room, which Asus used for the laptop's triple-fan cooling solution; it'll be interesting to compare how well it fares against other similarly equipped laptops.



Additionally, the Strix GL702VMs feature a neon-accented "tactile keyboard" with illuminated WASD keys, anti-ghosting and 30KRO. As with all ROG laptops, the GL702VM will come with Asus's ROG Gaming Center software pre-installed. From here, users can edit lighting effects, overclock settings, key macros, and more.



The Asus ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74 are available now at Asus' store and select retailers for $1,399 and $1,599, respectively.