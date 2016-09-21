Asus Adds GTX 1060 To Pair Of 17-Inch ROG Strix Laptops

When Nvidia's Pascal GPU went mobile last month, Asus revealed six Pascal-equipped laptops, but now it's expanding with the addition of two ROG Strix models.
The pair, the ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74, are almost identical to the recently announced ROG Strix GL502VS. The GL702 VM series feature an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, support for up to 32GB of memory, and storage slots for an HDD and SSD.
The August lineup was composed of high-end offerings, with each laptop sporting at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070; as such, the laptops had hefty price tags. In comparison, the two new GL702VM models are equipped with GTX 1060s, making them considerable more affordable. The GL702VM models also feature a wider 17.3-inch FHD G-Sync display than the 15.6-inch panels on the GL502 laptops, and therefore larger dimensions and greater weight.
The GL702VMs' larger size means more room, which Asus used for the laptop's triple-fan cooling solution; it'll be interesting to compare how well it fares against other similarly equipped laptops.
Additionally, the Strix GL702VMs feature a neon-accented "tactile keyboard" with illuminated WASD keys, anti-ghosting and 30KRO. As with all ROG laptops, the GL702VM will come with Asus's ROG Gaming Center software pre-installed. From here, users can edit lighting effects, overclock settings, key macros, and more.
The Asus ROG Strix GL702VM-DB71 and GL702VM-DB74 are available now at Asus' store and select retailers for $1,399 and $1,599, respectively.
|Product
|GL702VM-DB71
|GL702VM-DB74
|Processor
|Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
|Intel Quad Core i7-6700HQ 2.6GHz (Turbo up to 3.5GHz)
|Operating System
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)
|16GB DDR4 2133 MHz (up to 32GB)
|Display
|17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC with wide viewing angles
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Storage
|1TB 7200rpm HDD
|256GB SATA III SSD + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
|Networking
|-Intel 8260 2x2 802.11ac-Built-in Bluetooth V4.1-Gigabit Ethernet jack
|-Intel 8260 2x2 802.11ac-Built-in Bluetooth V4.1-Gigabit Ethernet jack
|I/O
|-Combo audio jack-USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Type-C -3x USB 3.0-Mini DisplayPort 1.2-HDMI-AC adapter plug
|-Combo audio jack-USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Type-C -3x USB 3.0-Mini DisplayPort 1.2-HDMI-AC adapter plug
|Audio
|Dual speakers
|Dual speakers
|Battery
|64Whr 4-cell Lithium-Ion
|64Whr 4-cell Lithium-Ion
|Power Adapter
|180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|180WInput : 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|16.53 x 10.82 x 0.86~0.97 inches
|16.53 x 10.82 x 0.86~0.97 inches
|Weight
|6.02 lbs
|6.02 lbs
|Price (USD)
|$1,399
|$1,599
