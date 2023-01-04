Asus Debuts Wi-Fi 7, Quad-Band Gaming Router

Just when we were starting to get used to the idea of ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless gaming routers, Asus looks to one-up the competition with the new ROG Rapture GT-BE98. The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 leaves Wi-Fi 6E in the dust and adopts the new Wi-Fi 7 standard while boosting the total available wireless network bandwidth for users to a staggering 25,000 Mbps.

The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 offers four wireless bands: one 2.4GHz, two 5Ghz and one 6GHz. The 2.4GHz band provides bandwidth of up to 1376 Mbps, while the two 5GHz bands each deliver up to 5762 Mbps. Finally, the 6GHz band delivers 11,525 Mbps. For comparison, Asus' current-generation ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 maxes out at 4,804 Mbps on the 6GHz band.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and RT-BE96U Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ROG Rapture GT-BE98 RT-BE96U Antennas 8 8 Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi Bands 2.4 GHz: up to 1376 Mbps (4096 QAM) 2.4 GHz: up to 1376 Mbps (4096 QAM) 5 GHz: up to 5762 Mbps (4096 QAM + 160 MHz) 5 GHz: up to 5762 Mbps (4096 QAM + 160 MHz) 5 GHz: up to 5762 Mbps (4096 QAM + 160 MHz) 6 GHz: up to 11,525 Mbps (4096 QAM + 320 MHz) 6 GHz: up to 11,525 Mbps (4096 QAM + 320 MHz) CPU 2.6GHz quad-core 2.6GHz quad-core Memory 256 MB Flash, 2 GB DDR4 RAM 256 MB Flash, 2 GB DDR4 RAM Ports 1 x 10 Gbps WAN/LAN, 2 x 10 Gbps LAN, 4 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0 1 x 10 Gbps WAN/LAN, 1 x 10 Gbps LAN, 4 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0

Asus says a 2.6GHz quad-core processor runs the show, backed by 2GB of RAM and 256MB of flash storage. The company doesn't skimp on wired connectivity, giving you three 10 Gbps LAN ports (one of which is for your WAN) and four 1 Gbps ports. You'll also find one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port.

As for design, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 continues Asus’ familiar inverted spider design with eight prominent antennas in full view. However, in an added design twist, Asus uses a partially transparent top casing for the router, which lets you take a peek at its internals.

(Image credit: Asus)

If the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 is over the top for your home wireless needs, Asus also announced the slightly less outrageous RT-BE96U. The Asus RT-BE96U still leverages the new Wi-Fi 7 standard but only features three wireless bands (the RT-BE96U has just one 5762 Mbps 5GHz band compared to two for the ROG Rapture GT-BE98). As a result, maximum bandwidth falls to a still-impressive 19,000 Mbps.

The RT-BE96U uses the same processor/RAM/storage setup as the ROG Rapture GT-BE98, but it loses one 10 Gbps LAN port compared to its overachieving sibling. The router also features an eye-catching eight-antenna design with a stealthy black and grey color scheme.

Unfortunately, Asus has not announced pricing or availability for either the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 or the RT-BE96U.