Basemark Web 3.0 Cross-Platform Benchmarking Tool Launches With WebGL 2.0 Support

Basemark, a benchmark maker that has targeted mobile devices and VR-ready devices recently, is now going cross-platform with the new Basemark Web 3.0 benchmark tool that is based on the new WebGL 2.0 standard. WebGL 2.0 itself is based on the OpenGL ES 3.0 mobile graphics API, whereas WebGL 1.0 was based on the older OpenGL ES 2.0 standard.

The new benchmark tool will measure real-time web graphics using WebGL 1.0.2, and the upcoming WebGL 2.0 web graphics APIs, as well as the performance of some of the most popular JavaScript frameworks. The new Basemark Web 3.0 benchmark tool also includes a battery test that measures power consumption under various web workloads.

Being a cross-platform tool means that users can verify how much faster their PCs are compared to their smartphones, for instance. The results can then be saved on the Basemark Powerboard online, a service that can be especially useful for users making a buying decision.

Device makers can also test to see how their new devices compare to the competition or to their older generations, before launching them on the market.

Basemark has been in close collaboration with the Khronos Group, which is responsible for the OpenGL ES and WebGL APIs, for the past 12 months while developing this tool.

“Basemark has a long history in creating industry-leading benchmarks for mobile devices, virtual reality systems and browsers. Basemark Web 3.0 is a major milestone in developing trustworthy benchmarks for modern browsers, including WebGL,” said Neil Trevett, President of the Khronos Group. “We particularly welcome Basemark’s support for the upcoming WebGL 2.0 standard that will demonstrate the powerful rendering capabilities and stunning visuals that can be delivered through the browser using this new generation API ”, he added.

Basemark Web 3.0 joins the company’s other benchmark tools, such as Basemark GPU Mobile, VRScore, and the Power Assessment Tool.



Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. You can follow him at @lucian_armasu.

