Intel Announces X-Series Basin Falls Refresh Processors, Up to 18 Cores

by
Intel announced its Basin Falls Refresh here at its Fall Desktop Launch Event in New York. The new processors drop into the Intel's High End Desktop (HEDT) platform for enthusiasts, content creators, and prosumers. The new processors slot into existing X299 motherboards.

As expected, the new processors come with increased clock speeds, but retain similar core counts across the board. Intel has, however, announced the details of its 28-core W-3175X processor that will serve as the new flagship processor of its portfolio. That unlocked Xeon model requires a different chipset than the Basin Falls processors. You can read more details of Intel's 28-core processors here.

The new X-Series processors all feature 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes and stretch from eight cores up to 18 cores and 36 threads. Like the existing models, the new processors support quad-channel DDR4. The processors are fabbed on the 14nm++ node.

Intel also replaced its thermal grease with Solder TIM to improve the thermal transfer efficiency between the heatspreader and the die. This important step forward should improve overclocking performance for those on the hunt for extreme performance, while also improving thermal performance during typical stock operation, which will improve overall performance by allowing the processors to operate in Turbo Boost more frequently and then maintain the heightened clock speeds for longer periods of time.

The new processors ship in November. We've included the lineup of existing X-Series processors below and will add more information as it becomes available.

Like the previous-gen models, the new X-Series processors come with the mesh architecture. 

Intel shared a few performance benchmarks compared to AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, which you can see below.

Basin Falls


Cores /
Threads		Base /
Boost (GHz)		L3 Cache
(MB)
PCIe 3.0
DRAM
TDP
MSRP
Price
Per Core
TR 2990WX
32 / 64
3.0 / 4.2
64
64 (4 to PCH)
Quad DDR4-2933
250W
$1799$56
TR 2970WX
24 / 48
3.0 / 3.2
64
64 (4 to PCH)Quad DDR4-2933250W
$1299
$54









Core i9-7980XE
18 / 36
2.6 / 4.4
24.75
44
Quad DDR4-2666
140W
$1999
$111
TR 2950X
16 / 32
3.5 / 4.4
32
64 (4 to PCH)Quad DDR4-2933180W
$899
$56
TR 1950X
16 / 32
3.4 / 4.4
64
64 (4 to PCH)
Quad DDR4-2667
180W
$750
$47
Core i9-7960X
16 / 32
2.8 / 4.4
22
44
Quad DDR4-2666
140W
$1699
$106
TR 2920X
12 / 24
3.5 / 4.3
32
64 (4 to PCH)Quad DDR4-2933180W
$649
$54
TR 1920X
12 / 24
3.5 / 4.2
64
64 (4 to PCH)
Quad DDR4-2667
180W
$399
$33
Core i9-7920X
12 /24
2.9 / 4.4
16.50
44
Quad DDR4-2666
140W
$1199
$100
Core i9-7900X
10 / 20
3.3 / 4.3
13.75
44
Quad DDR4-2666
140W
$999
$99
Core i7-8700K
6 / 12
3.7 / 4.7
12
16
Dual DDR4-2666
95W
$359
$60
Ryzen 7 2700X
8 / 16
3.7 / 4.3
16
16
Dual DDR4-2933
105W
$329
$41

Breaking News, more to come...

  • jimmysmitty
    Few corrections:

    1. First paragraph states they will slot into existing X399 motherboards. You mean X299. X399 is not out yet but might be launched today as well. I am a bit annoyed at AMD for their chipset naming as they knew Intel was using a similar naming scheme.

    2. Third paragraph starts with "Te"". I am sure you meant "The"

    One other thing is I wish the PCIe counts would be clarified. AMD has 64 on the CPU however 4 are used for communication with the PCH leaving 60 for slots and M.2 ports. Then there is 8 on the PCH which are PCIe 2.0 for other expansions like Ethernet etc.

    Intels X series has 44 on the CPU but also has 24 on the PCH and all are PCIe 3.0.
  • KD_Gaming
    those new processors actually state 68 pcie lanes right in the photo
  • jimmysmitty
    Anonymous said:
    those new processors actually state 68 pcie lanes right in the photo


    I know that but its never stated on sites. There is a difference though. The CPU lanes are the ones typically used for PCIe graphics while the PCH get relegated to PCIe x1/x4 slots, NVMe, Ethernet etc.
