Intel Announces X-Series Basin Falls Refresh Processors, Up to 18 Cores





Intel announced its Basin Falls Refresh here at its Fall Desktop Launch Event in New York. The new processors drop into the Intel's High End Desktop (HEDT) platform for enthusiasts, content creators, and prosumers. The new processors slot into existing X299 motherboards.

As expected, the new processors come with increased clock speeds, but retain similar core counts across the board. Intel has, however, announced the details of its 28-core W-3175X processor that will serve as the new flagship processor of its portfolio. That unlocked Xeon model requires a different chipset than the Basin Falls processors. You can read more details of Intel's 28-core processors here.

The new X-Series processors all feature 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes and stretch from eight cores up to 18 cores and 36 threads. Like the existing models, the new processors support quad-channel DDR4. The processors are fabbed on the 14nm++ node.

Intel also replaced its thermal grease with Solder TIM to improve the thermal transfer efficiency between the heatspreader and the die. This important step forward should improve overclocking performance for those on the hunt for extreme performance, while also improving thermal performance during typical stock operation, which will improve overall performance by allowing the processors to operate in Turbo Boost more frequently and then maintain the heightened clock speeds for longer periods of time.

The new processors ship in November. We've included the lineup of existing X-Series processors below and will add more information as it becomes available.

Like the previous-gen models, the new X-Series processors come with the mesh architecture.

Intel shared a few performance benchmarks compared to AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, which you can see below.

Basin Falls



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost (GHz) L3 Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

DRAM

TDP

MSRP

Price

Per Core

TR 2990WX

32 / 64

3.0 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2933

250W

$1799 $56

TR 2970WX

24 / 48

3.0 / 3.2

64

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 250W

$1299

$54



















Core i9-7980XE

18 / 36

2.6 / 4.4

24.75

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1999

$111

TR 2950X

16 / 32

3.5 / 4.4

32

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 180W

$899

$56

TR 1950X

16 / 32

3.4 / 4.4

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2667

180W

$750

$47

Core i9-7960X

16 / 32

2.8 / 4.4

22

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1699

$106

TR 2920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.3

32

64 (4 to PCH) Quad DDR4-2933 180W

$649

$54

TR 1920X

12 / 24

3.5 / 4.2

64

64 (4 to PCH)

Quad DDR4-2667

180W

$399

$33

Core i9-7920X

12 /24

2.9 / 4.4

16.50

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$1199

$100

Core i9-7900X

10 / 20

3.3 / 4.3

13.75

44

Quad DDR4-2666

140W

$999

$99

Core i7-8700K

6 / 12

3.7 / 4.7

12

16

Dual DDR4-2666

95W

$359

$60

Ryzen 7 2700X

8 / 16

3.7 / 4.3

16

16

Dual DDR4-2933

105W

$329

$41



Breaking News, more to come...