Intel Introduces 28-Core Unlocked Xeon W-3175X

NEW YORK -- Intel today announced a 28-core chip, the Intel Xeon W-3175X. That surpasses its old record of 18 cores with the i9-7980XE Extreme Edition processor. It will begin shipping this December.

The 28-core / 56 thread processor's clock speed starts at 3.1GHz and goes up to 4.3GHz. It has a TDP of 255W and is based on Intel's Skylake-X architecture.

The unlocked chip offers 125GBps of memory bandwidth. This is, essentially, an overclocked server chip, so it will go into server-class motherboards rather than an X399 chipset.

Asus and Gigabyte will serve as the first motherboard partners for the W-3175X, the company said.

Intel invited Tangent Studios, the team behind the Netflix movie Next Gen, to explain how it worked powerfully with Blender. Few other details were announced on stage, so we're still waiting on price.

On a wall of motherboards outside of the presentation, the new boards from Asus, the ROG Dominus Extreme, and Gigabyte, the SKL-SP 15. These will likely launch with the W-3175. No word on if these are the rumored X599 chipset or not, and we haven't been able to get confirmation.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

  • TJ Hooker
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    https://ark.intel.com/products/120508
  • Ninjawithagun
    ...yup, and I bet you that Intel will unlock the ceiling on the price too...LMAO
  • jimmysmitty
    Anonymous said:
    They've had a 28 core Xeon for a year already.

    Not quite the same as thats from the Purley platform which if for HPC. This is their first HEDT 28 core CPU that will run on LGA 2066 sockets.
