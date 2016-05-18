Trending

'Batman: Return To Arkham' Arrives July 26, But Not For PC

After months and months of rumors and speculation, Warner Bros. finally announced that Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City would get a remastered a version for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The two games are bundled together in a new collection called Batman: Return to Arkham.

In addition to the main games, the collection will also feature all downloadable content associated with both titles. Even though Rocksteady was the main development studio for both titles, Warner Bros. hired Virtuos, a Chinese-based studio, to oversee production for the remastered version. Virtuos’ past titles include ports of console games, such as XCOM: Enemy Unknown to tablets and other other HD remasters, most notably, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Vita and most recently, PC.

NameBatman: Return to Arkham
TypeThird-person action
DeveloperVirtuos
PublisherWarner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Release DateJuly 26, 2016
PlatformsPlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyAmazonGameStop

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on Batman: Return to Arkham. Warner Bros. set the game’s release for July 26. There’s no word on whether Batman: Arkham Origins, which was developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, will get the remastered treatment as well.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 18 May 2016 19:35
    If recent gaming history has taught us anything, it's that when WB outsources development, the result is always a disaster. So, good. I'm glad they're not even going to bother with a PC port. It would just be a tire fire.
    Reply
  • jaber2 18 May 2016 19:51
    If recent gaming history has taught us anything, it's that when WB outsources development, the result is always a disaster. So, good. I'm glad they're not even going to bother with a PC port. It would just be a tire fire.
    And I think I covered where is you slap any shit with an IP it will make money
    Reply
  • agentbb007 18 May 2016 21:48
    Not surprising its not coming out for PC, I think they pretty much destroyed their PC market for Batman games after the last disaster.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 18 May 2016 21:49
    Smart move on their part.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 18 May 2016 22:37
    17986934 said:
    Warner bros doesn't have any good video games let alone movies anymore Death to Warner bro's

    Shadow of Mordor?
    Reply
  • icepick314 19 May 2016 00:44
    I'm done with Warner Bros games...FOREVER!!!

    they burned me too many times with MK games and Batman series...

    I may get it if it's $10 or less about 5 years later but no more new WB games...
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 19 May 2016 01:52
    You'd think they'd time this with an Arkham Knight GOTY with stability. Oh well
    Reply
  • randomizer 19 May 2016 04:15
    What a strange choice of title to remaster. The games aren't even old. I smell a cash cow.
    Reply
  • Haravikk 19 May 2016 07:26
    Agreed, they still look great too, and I'm glad there's no PC port of this remaster coming as the existing PC versions of the games run really well.

    Have they even fixed the issues with Arkham Knight yet?
    Reply