Beefy RTX 4090 Graphics Card Boasts a Five-Fan Cooler Design

PC hardware manufacturer Maxsun has unveiled a new GeForce RTX 4090 MGG Mega Gamer graphics card that features a five-fan cooler design. The fan layout consists of three normal-sized 100mm intake fans on the front and two additional exhaust fans on the side. Availability is unknown, but given that Maxun is a Chinese Nvidia partner, it's unlikely this GPU will ever officially make it to the US.

Maxun's RTX 4090 is the only RTX 4090 graphics card (at least so far) boasting a quintuple-fan design. The two unorthodox fans are tiny exhaust spinners located on the right and left side of the graphics card, which seem designed to assist the three primary intake fans by actively pulling hot air out of the heatsink. Similar designs have been created before on quadruple-fan cooler designs, but Maxsun turns things up to eleven (or at least five), by utilizing two fans on the side of the graphics card in addition to the usual three primary larger fans.

(Image credit: Maxun)

(Image credit: Maxun)

The card's fan specifications include three 100mm-fans on the front, sporting an 11-fan blade design which is claimed to increase air pressure and improve cooling performance. The fans also feature start-stop functionality to reduce noise when the GPU is idling or working at low GPU utilization. Maxsun does not specify fan dimensions for the two smaller exhaust fans mounted on the side. But it refers to them as Air Boost Fans, which are advertised to cool the card more effectively than traditional triple-fan cooler designs.

Even though the RTX 4090 MGG is the first 4090 to sport a five-fan design, Maxun's quintuple-fan RTX 4090 is not new. The same cooler design can already be found on Maxun's lower-end RTX 40 series GPUs like the MGG Mega Gamer RTX 4080, RTX 4070 TI, and RTX 4070. For some reason, Maxun waited to put its five-fan cooler on Nvidia's RTX 4090 flagship until now.

Besides the five-fan design, the RTX 4090 Mega Gamer is loaded with other features, including a full-metal aluminum shroud, a removable LED screen dubbed the "MGG LED Ambient Kit," and a beefy 7000mm squared aluminum heatsink sporting 9 "Hybrid Heat Pipes" to keep the GPU cool. The card's dimensions are similar to other RTX 4090s, at 337mm long, 66mm high, and 137mm wide. Length-wise it sits between lower-end AIB partner cards like the MSI Ventus 3X and top-of-the-line flagships like the Asus ROG Strix.