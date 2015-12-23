Biostar Introduces Non-K CPU Overclocking With HyperOC

Biostar announced that its HyperOC technology will be implemented across four of its Z170 Skylake motherboards.
It was recently discovered that, with the right motherboard, any Skylake CPU could be overclocked by increasing the system’s base clock. At the time, it wasn’t clear which motherboards would be capable of overclocking these CPUs, but board manufacturers have been working to add overclocking support for non-K processors on their products.
Shortly after that report emerged, ASRock released a list of motherboards with overclocking support for Skylake processors. Now, Biostar is also adding overclocking support for these CPUs with its HyperOC technology. Simply, this feature extends overclocking support to non-K processors.
As non-K CPUs have locked multipliers, you must overclock by raising the base clock. Biostar demonstrated this with a few CPU-Z screen shots showing the base clock increased anywhere from 20 to 60 percent. Your overclocking results will vary depending on your CPU, however, and you shouldn’t expect to match these overclocks exactly.
HyperOC will be enabled on the following four motherboards after a BIOS update.
Biostar Gaming Z170XBiostar Gaming Z170TBiostar Gaming Z170WBiostar Hi-Fi Z170Z5
The BIOS update should be available now for download.
Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Are -K skus really that much more expensive?
Yes. For example, right now the i5-6400 (2.7 GHz) is $189.99 and the i5-6600k (3.5 GHz) is $279.99. That is an extra $90 you can toss into your GPU or just pocket for something else. The i5-6400 does have a relatively low clock speed, but the i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) is only $204.99, so even getting the part with the higher multiplier you are saving $75. If I thought I could get about 4 GHz out of either of these lower-end Core i5s, I wouldn't hesitate to buy them instead of the i5-6600k.
Besides, BCLK overclocking was the thing to do with 1st Gen Intel chips, basically the entire lineup was overclockable to some extent.
How much easier can overclocking be than ramping up BCLK? That's how it used to be done until Intel tied BCLK to SATA, PCIe, USB, etc. with locked P2/P3/P4/Core2.
BCLK overclocking should also be possible on B170 and H170 motherboards.
It does not get much more potentially universal than that.
Pointless question is pointless; you can look at prices on your own time.
Furthermore, if someone wants a budget build, then an i3 that can likely overclock to nearly 5GHz is a very enticing option. It''ll be even more so if we get BCLK overclocking on the lower end chipsets too like ASRock claims is possible.