Biostar Announces Racing Z270GTN, B250GTN Mini-ITX Boards

Biostar announced two new motherboards in the mini-ITX form factor with support for LGA 1151 socket processors. The Racing Z270GTN and Racing B250GTN support the Intel Z270 and B250 chipsets, respectively, and offer two 5050 LED headers to "bring more colorful lighting options to DIYers."

The Racing Z270GTN supports up to DDR4-3200 RAM, whereas the Racing B250GTN is restricted to DDR4-2400. Besides the differences in supported memory and compatible chipsets, the motherboards are pretty much the same, with identical expansion slots and I/O. The other main difference is the Racing Z270GTN's support for RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10, as well as Intel Rapid Storage Technology, so far as storage goes.

Both of these motherboards arrive shortly after Biostar released a bunch of new AM4 motherboards--three in the ATX form factor and three more in micro-ATX--as well as a couple of boards for the B250 chipset. All of them have been outfitted with what Biostar calls the 5050 LED Fun Zone (the two 5050 LED headers mentioned above) and let you use the bundled Vivid LED DJ software to customize your lighting with various colors and effects.

Biostar didn't announce pricing or availability for the Racing Z270GTN or Racing B250GTN.