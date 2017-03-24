Trending

Biostar Announces Racing Z270GTN, B250GTN Mini-ITX Boards

Biostar announced two new motherboards in the mini-ITX form factor with support for LGA 1151 socket processors. The Racing Z270GTN and Racing B250GTN support the Intel Z270 and B250 chipsets, respectively, and offer two 5050 LED headers to "bring more colorful lighting options to DIYers."

The Racing Z270GTN supports up to DDR4-3200 RAM, whereas the Racing B250GTN is restricted to DDR4-2400. Besides the differences in supported memory and compatible chipsets, the motherboards are pretty much the same, with identical expansion slots and I/O. The other main difference is the Racing Z270GTN's support for RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10, as well as Intel Rapid Storage Technology, so far as storage goes.

Both of these motherboards arrive shortly after Biostar released a bunch of new AM4 motherboards--three in the ATX form factor and three more in micro-ATX--as well as a couple of boards for the B250 chipset. All of them have been outfitted with what Biostar calls the 5050 LED Fun Zone (the two 5050 LED headers mentioned above) and let you use the bundled Vivid LED DJ software to customize your lighting with various colors and effects.

Biostar didn't announce pricing or availability for the Racing Z270GTN or Racing B250GTN.

ModelRacing Z270GTNRacing B250GTN
ChipsetIntel Z270Intel B250
Form FactorMini-ITXMini-ITX
CPU SupportIntel LGA 1151 socket processorsIntel LGA 1151 socket processors
Memory SupportDual Channel DDR4 1,866/2,133/2,400/3,200 (OC)2x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 32 GB MemoryEach DIMM supports non-ECC 4/8/16GB DDR4 moduleDual Channel DDR4 1,866/2,133/2,4002x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 32 GB MemoryEach DIMM supports non-ECC 4/8/16GB DDR4 module
Expansion Slot1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot
Storage4 x SATA III (6Gbps): Supports AHCI, RAID 0, 1, 5, 10, and Intel Rapid Storage Technology1 x M.2 - Key M (32Gbps): Supports PCI-E, SATA SSD, and Intel Optane Technology1 x U.2 (32Gbps): Supports Intel Optane Technology4 x SATA III (6Gbps): Supports AHCI1 x M.2 - Key M (32Gbps): Supports PCI-E and SATA SSD 1 x U.2 (32Gbps): Supports Intel Optane Technology
USB6 x USB 3.0 port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)4x USB 2.0 port (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)6 x USB 3.0 port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)4x USB 2.0 port (2 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal headers)
LANIntel i219V10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capabilityIntel i219V10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
Rear I/O1 x PS/2 Mouse / Keyboard1 x DVI-D Port1 x HDMI Port4 x USB 3.0 Port2 x USB 2.0 Port1 x LAN Port5 x Audio Jack1 x S/PDIF Out Port1 x PS/2 Mouse / Keyboard1 x DVI-D Port1 x HDMI Port4 x USB 3.0 Port2 x USB 2.0 Port1 x LAN Port5 x Audio Jack1 x S/PDIF Out Port
Internal I/O4 x SATA III Connector (6Gbps)1 x U.2 Connector (32Gbps)1 x M.2 - Key E Slot : Supports 2230 Wi-Fi1 x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)1 x USB 3.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.0 ports)1 x 8-Pin Power Connector1 x 24-Pin Power Connector1 x CPU Fan Connector1 x System Fan Connector1 x Front Panel Header1 x Front Audio Header1 x Clear CMOS Header2x 5050 LED Header4 x SATA III Connector (6Gbps)1 x U.2 Connector (32Gbps)1 x M.2 - Key E Slot : Supports 2230 Wi-Fi1 x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)1 x USB 3.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 3.0 ports)1 x 8-Pin Power Connector1 x 24-Pin Power Connector1 x CPU Fan Connector1 x System Fan Connector1 x Front Panel Header1 x Front Audio Header1 x Clear CMOS Header2x 5050 LED Header
Integrated VideoBy CPU modelSupports DX12Supports HDCPBy CPU modelSupports DX12Supports HDCP
Audio CodecALC892 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi (Front)ALC892 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio, Hi-Fi (Front)
  • DarkSable 24 March 2017 18:54
    Hmm, between this and their red-team offerings, Biostar is trying pretty hard to position themselves as a key player in mini-ITX. I appreciate their ability to look to the future, and hope they're able to build a solid reputation for themselves among the SFF community.
  • robodan918 25 March 2017 11:40
    No USB 3.1? No thanks
    also biostar so... no thanks
  • Patrick_Bateman 25 March 2017 20:02
    Biostar actually has pretty decent motherboards at a good price. If they can establish themselves as SFF Kings, they would probably do very well.
