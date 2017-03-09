Biostar Goes Micro-ATX For Ryzen With Racing B350ET2 Motherboard

Biostar expanded its lineup of AMD Ryzen-compatible motherboards with the Racing B350ET2. The company said that this board and the Racing B350GT3 it announced in February are the first AMD AM4 B350 motherboards in the micro-ATX form factor. (Its other AM4 motherboards are all standard ATX.)

The B350ET2 is the low-end complement to the RGB lighting-capable B350GT3. It has fewer storage connectors and memory slots than its slightly more expensive sibling, and unlike the B350GT3 and its bundled Vivid LED fan, the B350ET2 doesn't come with any other hardware. If you live in Asia, however, both motherboards come bundled with some "premium gifts" for the popular World of Tanks free-to-play online action game.

Here's what Biostar said about the B350ET2 in its announcement:

BIOSTAR RACING B350ET2 sets itself apart from the competition by introducing 1.5V USB charger functionality and SATA POWER characteristics, perfect for iCafe owners who want to feature LED-equipped gaming headphones from the USB.The new BIOSTAR RACING Series motherboards for AMD AM4 sockets support the latest AMD RYZEN 7 8-core processors and feature support for DDR4-2667 memory via the B350 chipset which offers plenty of connectivity for upgraders. BIOSTAR uses 100% solid capacitors on both motherboards for guaranteed durability and Hi-Fi audio for a great entertainment and listening experience.

Biostar didn't announce a release date for the B350ET2 or the B350GT3, but it did say that their MSRPs are $79 and $109, respectively. You can learn more about Biostar's other AM4 motherboards and other Ryzen-ready boards from Asrock, Gigabyte, MSI, and Asus, as well. And, if you want to shop around for an AM4 B350 board, you can check out our price list.