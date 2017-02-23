Preorder Asrock, Gigabyte, And MSI AMD AM4 Motherboards For Ryzen

With the impending release of Ryzen CPUs, AMD’s board partners have released several AM4 motherboards for pre-order. We already covered Asus' and Biostar's upcoming AM4 boards, but Asrock, MSI, and Gigabyte quietly released their boards for pre-order, too.

Asrock

Asrock’s AM4 flagship is the Asrock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming, which has a numerous power phases covered by beefy heatsinks to improve overclocking results. The board also has three areas lit with RGB LEDs, and it has relatively high-end audio via a Realtek ALC1220 codec.



Similar to some of the company’s 200-series Kaby Lake product offerings, Asrock used an enterprise-grade Aquantia AQC108 NIC on the Fatal1ty X370 Gaming to support 5Gbps network speeds.

WIth the exception of the Asrock AB350 Pro4, Asrock also equipped all of its AM4 motherboards with steel-reinforced PCI-E x16 slots. Boards that have two PCI-E slots connected to the CPU’s PCI-E lanes feature a second steel-reinforced slot, as well.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte’s flagship is the GA-AX370-Gaming 5, which is the compoany's only X370 motherboard. It also has the best power regulation system and the largest heatsinks of Gigabyte’s AM4 motherboard lineup.

The GA-AX370-Gaming 5 is closely followed up by Gigabyte’s GA-AB350-Gaming 3. Although these boards don’t use the same chipset, they have many features in common. Both have steel-reinforced PCI-E x16 slots and have relatively high-end audio thanks to the use of Realtek ALC1220 codecs.

Gigabyte’s GA-AX370-Gaming 5 and GA-AB350-Gaming 3 both also sport the company’s swappable LED overlays.



MSI

MSI’s AM4 flagship, the MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium, stands out from its competition somewhat as it uses a white PCB. MSI took the steel-reinforcement a step further with its X370 XPower Gaming Titanium and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon by applying a layer of protective steel to the RAM slots as well.

Pricing And Release Info

All of these boards are currently available for pre-order and are expected to be released on March 2. See the chart below for pricing information.