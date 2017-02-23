Trending

Preorder Asrock, Gigabyte, And MSI AMD AM4 Motherboards For Ryzen

By Motherboards 

With the impending release of Ryzen CPUs, AMD’s board partners have released several AM4 motherboards for pre-order. We already covered Asus' and Biostar's upcoming AM4 boards, but Asrock, MSI, and Gigabyte quietly released their boards for pre-order, too.

Asrock

Asrock’s AM4 flagship is the Asrock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming, which has a numerous power phases covered by beefy heatsinks to improve overclocking results. The board also has three areas lit with RGB LEDs, and it has relatively high-end audio via a Realtek ALC1220 codec.

Similar to some of the company’s 200-series Kaby Lake product offerings, Asrock used an enterprise-grade Aquantia AQC108 NIC on the Fatal1ty X370 Gaming to support 5Gbps network speeds.

WIth the exception of the Asrock AB350 Pro4, Asrock also equipped all of its AM4 motherboards with steel-reinforced PCI-E x16 slots. Boards that have two PCI-E slots connected to the CPU’s PCI-E lanes feature a second steel-reinforced slot, as well.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte’s flagship is the GA-AX370-Gaming 5, which is the compoany's only X370 motherboard. It also has the best power regulation system and the largest heatsinks of Gigabyte’s AM4 motherboard lineup.

The GA-AX370-Gaming 5 is closely followed up by Gigabyte’s GA-AB350-Gaming 3. Although these boards don’t use the same chipset, they have many features in common. Both have steel-reinforced PCI-E x16 slots and have relatively high-end audio thanks to the use of Realtek ALC1220 codecs.

Gigabyte’s GA-AX370-Gaming 5 and GA-AB350-Gaming 3 both also sport the company’s swappable LED overlays.

MSI

MSI’s AM4 flagship, the MSI X370 XPower Gaming Titanium, stands out from its competition somewhat as it uses a white PCB. MSI took the steel-reinforcement a step further with its X370 XPower Gaming Titanium and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon by applying a layer of protective steel to the RAM slots as well.

Pricing And Release Info

All of these boards are currently available for pre-order and are expected to be released on March 2. See the chart below for pricing information.

ModelChipsetForm FactorMemoryAudioNetworkingStoragePrice (Newegg)
Asrock Fatal1ty X370 GamingX370ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC1220Aquantia AQC108Intel i211-AT10 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$259.99
Asrock X370 TaichiX370ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC1220Intel i211-AT10 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$209.99
Asrock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming K4X370ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC1220Intel i211-AT6 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$159.99
Asrock X370 Killer SLI/acX370ATX4 x DDR4N/AGigabit Ethernet802.116 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$149.99
Asrock Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming K4B350ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC892Realtek 8111GR6 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$109.99
Asrock AB350 Pro4B350ATX4 x DDR4N/AGigabit Ethernet4 x SATA-III2 x M.2 Key M$89.99
Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 5X370ATX4 x DDR4Realtek ALC1220Killer E2500Intel i211-AT8 x SATA-III2 x SATA ExpressU.2M.2$194.99
Gigabyte GA-AB350-Gaming 3B350ATX4 x DDR4Realtek ALC1220Realtek Gigabit Ethernet6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M$109.99
Gigabyte GA-AB350-GamingB350ATX4 x DDR4Realtek ALC887Realtek Gigabit Ethernet6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M$99.99
Gigabyte GA-AB350M-Gaming 3B350Micro-ATX4 x DDR4Realtek ALC887Realtek Gigabit Ethernet6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M$94.99
MSI X370 XPower Gaming TitaniumX370ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC1220Intel 211-AT6 x SATA-III2 x M.2U.2$299.99
MSI X370 Gaming Pro CarbonX370ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC1220Intel 211-AT6 x SATA-III2 x M.2U.2$179.99
MSI B350 TomahawkB350ATX4 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek ALC892Realtek 8111H4 x SATA-IIIM.2$109.99
MSI B350M Gaming ProB350Micro-ATX2 x DDR4-2667MHzRealtek 887Realtek 8111H4 x SATA-IIIM.2$79.99
14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WFang 23 February 2017 13:59
    How soon can we hope to see a comparison of OC stability/capability using the same (Ryzen) CPU on multiple MB's?
    Reply
  • mpampis84 23 February 2017 14:21
    Does anybody know if high end MB are going to be released? I'm talking about boards equivalent to the Z270X Gaming 7 by Gigabyte or the Gaming M7 by MSI.
    Reply
  • JonDol 23 February 2017 14:25
    Too bad no Mini-ITX yet.
    Reply
  • MeanMachine41 23 February 2017 14:42
    19337179 said:
    We take a glance at upcoming Asrock, Gigabyte, and MSI AM4 motherboards that are now available for pre-order.

    No mention of the ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero. https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-CROSSHAIR-VI-HERO/
    That's the one iv'e pre ordered.
    Reply
  • rinodods 23 February 2017 14:52
    Great story except it doesn't look like you can actually preorder...
    Reply
  • rinodods 23 February 2017 15:43
    Oh sure now it starts working.
    Reply
  • rwguessjr 23 February 2017 17:13
    you may consider this for m-itx

    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06WRWZNJC/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
    Reply
  • rwguessjr 23 February 2017 17:14
    ASUS Prime B350M-A/CSM AMD Ryzen AM4 DDR4 HDMI DVI VGA M.2 USB 3.1 mATX B350 Motherboard
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 23 February 2017 18:39
    19337459 said:
    19337179 said:
    We take a glance at upcoming Asrock, Gigabyte, and MSI AM4 motherboards that are now available for pre-order.

    No mention of the ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero. https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-CROSSHAIR-VI-HERO/
    That's the one iv'e pre ordered.

    We covered it in a separate piece yesterday.
    http://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-amd-am4-ryzen-motherboards,33714.html
    Reply
  • bigdragon 24 February 2017 00:09
    I hope someone makes an x370 motherboard in Micro-ATX. I find ATX to be too big and waste space while Mini-ITX is too small.
    Reply