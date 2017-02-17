Biostar Prepares For Ryzen With New AM4 Motherboards (Updated)

Biostar announced five new motherboards today that will compose the heart of the company’s AM4 motherboard lineup for upcoming Ryzen CPUs.

Biostar’s AM4 flagship is the Biostar Racing X370GT7, which is designed to be the best board for overclocking in Biostar’s AM4 product lineup. The board comes equipped with two large heatsinks that are connected by a liquid-filled heatpipe that’s over the VRMs. It also supports two BIOS chips to guard against mistakes while overclocking that would otherwise leave the system inoperable.

The Biostar Racing X370GT7 also features superior audio compared to the other boards announced today. Although all of these new boards feature EMI shielding and use quality audio capacitors, only the X370GT7 features a relatively high-end Realtek ALC1220 audio codec.

To give its new AMD boards a touch of color and some extra customization options, Biostar equipped all of them with two 5050 LED headers. All of these boards are also compatible with the company’s Vivid LED DJ technology, which allows you to alter the color and lighting effects of LEDs integrated on the motherboard and attached to the aforementioned headers.

Biostar also implemented USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and M.2 Key M slots across the entire new product lineup. The company also used Realtek’s RTL8118AS on all of these boards, along with Realtek’s Dragon LAN software. This software functions similarly to Killer’s software suite and optimizes network traffic to give your games as much bandwidth as possible.

When the Biostar Racing X370GT7 is released, it will be bundled with a Biostar M200 M.2 240GB SSD that will come pre-installed on the board. This bundle will also include a free copy of World of Tanks. There is no word on pricing for any of these motherboards at this time, however, nor do we have release date information.

Biostar AM4 Racing Series Motherboards Model Racing X370GT7 Racing X370GT5 Racing X370GT3 Racing B350GT5 Racing B350GT3 Chipset AMD X370 AMD X370 AMD X370 AMD B350 AMD B350 Form Factor ATX ATX Micro-ATX ATX Micro-ATX RAM Support Dual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz Dual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz Dual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz Dual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz Dual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz Audio Realtek ALC1220 Realtek ALC892 Realtek ALC887 Realtek ALC892 Realtek ALC887 Storage 6 x SATA-III 1 x M.2 Key M 6 x SATA-III 1 x M.2 Key M 6 x SATA-III 1 x M.2 Key M 4 x SATA-III 1 x M.2 Key M 4 x SATA-III 1 x M.2 Key M Networking Realtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN Realtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN Realtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN Realtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN Realtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN USB USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers 2 x USB 2.0 Headers USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers 2 x USB 2.0 Headers 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Ports 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers 2 x USB 2.0 Headers USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Header 2 x USB 2.0 Headers 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Ports 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 Header 2 x USB 2.0 Headers Video Support HDMI 2.0 DVI-D DisplayPort HDMI DVI-D HDMI DVI-D HDMI DVI-D HDMI DVI-D Release Date 3/2/2017 3/2/2017 N/A 3/2/2017 N/A Pricing (Newegg) $209.99 $149.99 N/A $129.99 N/A

Update, 2/22/17, 9:00am PT: We were informed that only the Biostar Racing X370GT7 features HDMI 2.0. Biostar has updated the product pages for these motherboards to reflect that new detail.



Update, 2/22/17, 5:00pm PT: Three of the motherboards above are now available from pre-order from Newegg. The available pricing and release information has been added to the chart above.

