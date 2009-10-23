Trending

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum Specs

By Build Your Own 

Is your PC good enough to run MW2?

Yes, you may have been stressed out by the rumored delay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, that wasn't true. Yes, you might be angry that there are no dedicated servers for online multiplayer matches. Sadly, that's still true.

But will your PC be able to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Well, that's up to your rig. GameStop posted a box shot of the PC version of the game, which listed system requirements. As it turns out, as Joystiq found out from Activision, they're final and accurate.

  • OS: Windows Vista/XP
  • Processor: AMD 64 3200+ or Intel Pentium 4 3.0Ghz or better
  • Memory: 16 GB free hard drive space / 512 MB RAM (XP) / 1 GB RAM (Vista)
  • Video Card: Shader 3.0 or better 256 MB Nvidia Geforce 6600GT / ATI Radeon 1600XT or better
90 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Silluete 24 October 2009 04:21
    16 Gb hdd. Games just getting bigger and bigger eh?
    Reply
  • Jclonts82 24 October 2009 04:21
    Don't buy it. They spit in the faces of loyal PC gamers for the sake of profit, whatever they might say the reasons are for their decisions.
    Reply
  • mlcloud 24 October 2009 04:26
    Heh. Impressive "minimum" system requirements...
    Reply
  • Zoidman 24 October 2009 04:26
    I'm actually surprised they are that low, I was hoping for a bit more (granted they do amazing things with even those low specs). I watched the teaser videos, and honestly they did look better then CoD4 but not a whole lot. For comparison, here is CoD4 PC Minimum Specs
    System:
    Pentium 4 2.4 GHz or faster or equivalent
    RAM:
    512 MB
    Hard Drive Space:
    8000 MB
    Other:
    GeForce 6600 / Ati Radeon 9800Pro or better

    Which are roughly the same...

    Reply
  • gorehound 24 October 2009 04:27
    i won't support what they did to the gaming community.if i play this at all and a big if it will be free.
    Reply
  • kyeana 24 October 2009 04:30
    ...and no dedicate servers.

    Pass
    Reply
  • CHRISTLUBAS 24 October 2009 04:33
    yehey not gonna buy and replace a 9400GT cause i can game!
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 24 October 2009 04:39
    CHRISTLUBASyehey not gonna buy and replace a 9400GT cause i can game!WTF?

    @Infinity Ward: F### YOU! Won't be buying it as for not giving us Private servers.
    Reply
  • 08nwsula 24 October 2009 04:45
    you could run that on a graphing calculator
    Reply
  • captainfugu 24 October 2009 04:47
    No PC gamer in their right mind would ever buy this game. $60 for a short single player and hobbled multiplayer? F that.

    Myself and thousands of others will be choosing to spend our money elsewhere. Way to go IW! You're a winner!! If I was the CEO at Activision, people would be getting fired for loosing my company millions of dollars in potential sales.
    Reply