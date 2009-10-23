Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum Specs

Yes, you may have been stressed out by the rumored delay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, that wasn't true. Yes, you might be angry that there are no dedicated servers for online multiplayer matches. Sadly, that's still true.

But will your PC be able to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Well, that's up to your rig. GameStop posted a box shot of the PC version of the game, which listed system requirements. As it turns out, as Joystiq found out from Activision, they're final and accurate.