Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum Specs

Yes, you may have been stressed out by the rumored delay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, that wasn't true. Yes, you might be angry that there are no dedicated servers for online multiplayer matches. Sadly, that's still true.
But will your PC be able to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Well, that's up to your rig. GameStop posted a box shot of the PC version of the game, which listed system requirements. As it turns out, as Joystiq found out from Activision, they're final and accurate.
- OS: Windows Vista/XP
- Processor: AMD 64 3200+ or Intel Pentium 4 3.0Ghz or better
- Memory: 16 GB free hard drive space / 512 MB RAM (XP) / 1 GB RAM (Vista)
- Video Card: Shader 3.0 or better 256 MB Nvidia Geforce 6600GT / ATI Radeon 1600XT or better
Which are roughly the same...
Pass
@Infinity Ward: F### YOU! Won't be buying it as for not giving us Private servers.
Myself and thousands of others will be choosing to spend our money elsewhere. Way to go IW! You're a winner!! If I was the CEO at Activision, people would be getting fired for loosing my company millions of dollars in potential sales.