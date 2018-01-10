CES 2018: Highlights From January 9

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES 2018 is in full swing. The big companies have made their presentations, the showfloor has opened, and the new products are being shown off to anyone who passes within a few feet of the booths that house them. We're still in Las Vegas, naturally, making our way through everything we can to bring you the most interesting stuff from the show. Here's what we covered from CES 2018 on January 9.

So We Heard You Like Peripherals

It wouldn't be CES without a veritable truckload of peripherals. We're sure to see more as the event progresses—one can only visit so many booths and take so many meetings in a day, after all—but we think the stuff we've covered so far should be enough to tide you over for a while.

The XR Train Keeps Chugging Along

To absolutely nobody's surprise, much of our January 9 coverage focused on VR and AR. Many companies have move past the "Will XR actually be a thing people want?" stage and progressed to the "Yes, people absolutely do want to experience XR, and we should capitalize on that" stage.

The Best Of The Rest

Finally we have a grab-bag of announcements related to components, systems, storage, and more.

