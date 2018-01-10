CES 2018: Highlights From January 9

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES 2018 is in full swing. The big companies have made their presentations, the showfloor has opened, and the new products are being shown off to anyone who passes within a few feet of the booths that house them. We're still in Las Vegas, naturally, making our way through everything we can to bring you the most interesting stuff from the show. Here's what we covered from CES 2018 on January 9.
So We Heard You Like Peripherals
It wouldn't be CES without a veritable truckload of peripherals. We're sure to see more as the event progresses—one can only visit so many booths and take so many meetings in a day, after all—but we think the stuff we've covered so far should be enough to tide you over for a while.
- A Phone, A Laptop: Razer's 'Project Linda' Prototype At CES
- Razer Announces Wirelessly Powered Mamba Hyperflux Mouse
- Corsair Announces Wireless K63 Keyboard With Accompanying Lap Board
- Corsair Announces Wirelessly Charging Mouse And Pad
- Aimpad’s Analog Keyboard Tech Lands On Cooler Master MK851
- PowerColor Announces Gaming Station External GPU
The XR Train Keeps Chugging Along
To absolutely nobody's surprise, much of our January 9 coverage focused on VR and AR. Many companies have move past the "Will XR actually be a thing people want?" stage and progressed to the "Yes, people absolutely do want to experience XR, and we should capitalize on that" stage.
- Adshir: Using Ray Tracing For Better AR Quality
- Lenovo Finally Details Its Standalone Daydream VR HMD, The Mirage Solo
- Lenovo Mirage VR Camera Offers 3D, 180-Degree Capture And Daydream Integration
- Humaneyes Vuze+ Is a 3D 360 Camera For 'Prosumers'
- TPCast’s 2nd Gen Wireless VR System Addresses Original's Shortcomings
The Best Of The Rest
Finally we have a grab-bag of announcements related to components, systems, storage, and more.
- Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping
- Maingear Debuts ‘Apex’ Integrated Cooling With New F131 Desktop
- Dell’s Mobile Connect Could Be Competition To ‘Always On’ Technology, In A Way
- Intel Shows Off Optane SSD 800p
- Riotoro Debuts Enigma G2 Power Supplies
