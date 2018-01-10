Trending

Intel Shows Off Optane SSD 800p

By CES 2018 

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Intel's Optane product family is expecting. The company will give birth to a new consumer SSD that looks like the Optane Memory devices. The Optane 800P SSD will come in two capacity sizes, 58GB and 118GB, and uses a PCIe 3.0 x2 interface. The drives will arrive in an M.2 form factor.

Unlike the first Optane Memory product, the new 800P will feature low-power states to improve efficiency. The two products share the same controller. The Optane SSD 800p comes optimized for desktop performance.

Intel will also announce a new M10 series Optane Memory device with the L1.2 power state for notebooks. The rumored product explains why Intel didn't push Optane Memory for notebooks when initially released.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • marcelo_vidal 10 January 2018 04:53
    Intel Will lauch some items with some meldown in their profile =)... How many launches need to down the major problem in last ten years...
    Reply
  • derekullo 10 January 2018 06:12
    20578086 said:
    Intel Will lauch some items with some meldown in their profile =)... How many launches need to down the major problem in last ten years...

    "Forty-two," with infinite majesty and calm.

    Reply
  • emv 10 January 2018 20:44
    I believe Intel and Lenovo said the 16/32GB optane memory would be in a Lenovo Notebook at CES2017. it was to come in the T570 in April 2017. I don't think it ended up in any Notebook. So is this the actual Notebook Optane from 2017 CES?
    Reply