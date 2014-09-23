Cooler Master's NovaTouch TKL Has Expensive Topre Switches

Ever since Cooler Master started making mechanical gaming keyboards, we've seen quite a bit of innovation from the company. Rather than building "one size fits all" keyboards, Cooler Master builds many different keyboards to ensure that they have a model for every potential buyer.

The company's latest gaming keyboard, the NovaTouch TKL, isn't based on Cherry MX mechanical switches but rather Topre switches with a cross-stem design. The switches have a fairly standard actuation force of 45 grams but a remarkably short actuation point at just 1 mm into the key press. They feature a hybrid capacitive design, which is effectively a middle ground between a rubber dome keyboard and a mechanical keyboard. The cross-stem design makes the keyboard compatible with keycaps for Cherry MX-based keyboards.

The NovaTouch TKL is a tenkeyless keyboard, which means that it is built without a numpad, making it much more compact than standard keyboard layouts. It comes with a 1000 Hz polling rate along with on-the-fly key repeat rate adjustment controls, 128 Kb of memory, N-Key Rollover support and anti-ghosting technology.

Cooler Master is asking beastly $199.99 for the NovaTouch TKL. (Ouch.)

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.