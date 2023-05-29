Cooler Master's X Silent PSUs Promise Absolute Quiet at Up to 1300 Watts

Your power supply is one of the hottest components in your PC, literally speaking. So it only makes sense that even the best power supplies have powerful fans that make some noise. Here at Computex 2023, Cooler Master is attempting to solve that problem with its new X Silent Series of PSUs, which promise total quiet, even when the fan is running.

We had a chance to look at two X Silent power supplies at Cooler Master's Computex suite: a 1,300 watt unit and a 750-watt SKU. The 750-watt power supply had no fan at all so there's no way it could make noise while the high-capacity model had an RGB fan that Cooler Master claims is completely silent. The company also told us that its 750-watt PSU is the first to go completely fanless at that wattage.

Cooler Master says that it cools these PSUs using a vapor chamber and a "single-piece heat dissipation structure." The company also posits that having better thermal management will allow these components to last longer.

X Silent Series PSUs are all ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 complient, coming with 12VHPWR cables. There's no word yet on pricing or availability and we don't know whether there will be any other capacities besides 1,300 watts and 750 watts.

If you have a different Cooler Master PSU and you want a high-quality 12VHPWR cable for it, the company will be selling upgraded right-angle cables that it claims are better and safer than Nvidia's design.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There will be two versions of the cable. One will be able to plug into both the 16-pin header on Cooler Master's newer, ATX 3.0 power supplies and another will connect to three, 8-pin connectors on older power supplies

No word yet on what the cables will cost, but given that PSU cables are proprietary by brand, they will probably only work on Cooler Master power supplies.