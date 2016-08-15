Cooler Master’s MasterLiquid Maker 92 Offers Closed Loop Cooling With Heatsink Footprint

Cooler Master went back to the drawing board and reinvented the closed loop cooler. The MasterLiquid Maker 92 is a liquid cooler designed to fit the profile of a traditional CPU air cooler.

If you’re in the market for a high-end overclockable CPU, there’s a good chance you’re considering a liquid cooling solution. Traditional liquid cooling systems are cumbersome and really only meant for enthusiasts with a desire for the best of the best. Closed loop cooling solutions, such as Cooler Master’s Seidon, Nepton and MasterLiquid Pro series, have been gaining popularity in recent years, but juggling a CPU block and a radiator during installation isn’t for everyone.

Cooler Mater took a new approach with the MasterLiquid Maker 92. The cooler is technically still a closed loop cooler, but the entire loop is enclosed in a package small enough to mount directly to your motherboard like a traditional air cooler.

The MasterLiquid Maker 92 includes a low profile CPU block with a small 92mm radiator mounted directly above it. The pump from the MasterLiquid Maker 92 is mounted directly to the radiator, and two small tubes complete the loop. The compact radiator is cooled by dual 92mm fans.

Cooler Master designed the MasterLiquid Maker 92 to accommodate a wide range of cases and builds. The radiator sits on a swivel that can be adjusted at any time. The cooler can sit vertically inside a large case, or the radiator can sit horizontally for compact mini-ITX builds. Cooler Master said that the horizontal orientation has the added benefit of blowing air directly over the motherboard and cooling its components.

The Cooler Master MasterLiquid Maker 92 closed loop cooler will be available in September. Cooler Master will be accepting pre-orders for a limited number of units on August 30. You have to sign up for the CM Fanzone to get the details.