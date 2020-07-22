Corsair's 4000D Chassis Listed on Amazon Ahead of Release

Well ahead of its release, Corsair's 4000D chassis has been listed on Amazon for just $80, due to be launched on September 15th. The case is said to come with two Corsair 120mm AirGuide fans, and have great cable management, as spotted by Hexus.

The chassis comes in as a relatively standard ATX case, having room for up to ATX motherboards alongside long graphics cards, tons of cooling gear, and two hard drives.

The front of the 4000D will come in two variants: one closed for silence and one with a mesh, to aid improved cooling performance. Front IO consists of one USB 3.0 port, one USB Type-C port, a headphone/mic combo jack, power and reset switches.

(Image credit: Hexus)

All things considered, it's quite a sparse looking chassis, and it's certainly nothing like the original Corsair Obsidian 1000D, so we doubt the two are related. But that's okay. We do like the clean styling and $80 price tag, so it'll be interesting to get one in for review.