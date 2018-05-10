Corsair's Enormous Obsidian 1000D Case Hits The Market (Updated)

Corsair Obsidian 1000D 1

Updated - 5/10/2018, 7:15PM CT: Corsair reached out to clarify that the Obsidian 1000D case accommodates two power supplies. We've amended our articles to reflect the new information.

Corsair has unleashed its largest PC case ever. The dual-system Obsidian 1000D chassis is coming to market, but we’re not sure if it will have a broad appeal.

The company accidentally revealed the massive 1000D on its website (along with Amazon) a few months ago, but now it seems like the launch is finally official. The Obsidian 1000D is constructed from steel and aluminum and features tempered glass on the front and side panels. It measures 27.3 x 12.1 x 27.4 inches and weighs around 65 lbs. without any components inside. It may weigh as much as a small adult human once it’s loaded with two motherboards (up to an E-ATX and a mini-ITX) and all the attached hardware, especially if you intend on filling the gigantic case as much as possible. (It almost seems as if Corsair is daring you to do it).

Both systems have their own front-panel I/O, which consists of their own Power, Reset, and Power LED leads, in addition to one USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C front panel connectors for each PC.

The chassis doesn’t come with any fans installed, but it has space for up to thirteen 120/140mm fans (eight front, three top, two rear). The front panel alone can support up to two 480mm radiators, the top panel supports up to one 360mm radiator, and the back panel can sport up to a 280mm cooler. Both the top and front radiator trays (fans mounts) are surprisingly accessible; they're attached to rails and glide out of the case for easy installation.

The 1000D’s storage capacity is also impressive, with space for five 3.5” HDDs and six 2.5” SSD/HDDs, each with their own dedicated chamber. The HDDs are in a cage next to the PSU shroud, and the SSDs are on hinged doors behind the tempered glass. There’s also a built-in Commander Pro lighting controller that can connect with Corsair-branded RGB LED fans and light strips (you can chain enough of the fan controllers for all 13 fan slots) that you can adjust using Corsair’s iCUE software. The chassis accommodates two power supplies; a full-sized ATX (for the full-sized motherboard) and a SFX (for the mini-ITX system).

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D is massive and meant to pack as much hardware as possible into its monstrous-yet-elegant chassis. A modest budget-oriented build would belittle the 1000D’s intent, which is to be the biggest and baddest (in a good way) PC case you’ve ever seen. At $500, it’s clearly not priced for the masses. However, for a well-off DIY PC enthusiast that wants to make a mid-life crisis gaming rig with a few massive radiators, gratuitous fan and storage capacity, and a sleek tempered glass design, the Corsair Obsidian 1000D dual-system PC case could be a viable (albeit not practical) option.

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D super-tower dual-system PC case is priced at $500 on Amazon, but it’s currently out of stock.