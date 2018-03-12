Corsair Accidentally Reveals Humongous 1000D Case

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

With the recently released Obsidian 500D, Corsair began the next generation of its oldest case series. The next member, the Obsidian 1000D, has been leaked by Amazon and Corsair’s own website.

The new Obsidian 1000D surpasses even the mighty 900D in size. The monolith will purportedly be able to fit two systems within it: one ATX and one ITX. The latter appears to be mounted horizontally on the case’s floor. The pictures show space for mounting only one power supply, so we suspect that the case will come with some kind of power splitting device similar to the one in Phanteks’ Enthoo Mini XL DS. Pictures of the case don’t show two power switches, however, so we’re not sure how you can select which system to boot.

For cooling, the 1000D can fit enough radiators to cool both your systems and then some. There’s space for up to four 480-type radiators and 20 fans. The front alone can hold eight 120mm fans with radiators.

Aesthetics-wise, the 1000D follows the trends established by the 500D, which is to say that it’s generally utilitarian like its predecessors in the Obsidian series, but with more premium materials and construction. Its main body remains steel, but its sides are tempered glass, and its top and front brushed aluminum. Corsair’s Commander Pro fan and lighting controller comes included with the case.

Leaks show the Corsair 1000D listed for $500, but we don’t know when it’ll arrive yet. We contacted Corsair for more information about the case, but we did not receive a response.