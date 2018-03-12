Trending

Corsair Accidentally Reveals Humongous 1000D Case

With the recently released Obsidian 500D, Corsair began the next generation of its oldest case series. The next member, the Obsidian 1000D, has been leaked by Amazon and Corsair’s own website.

The new Obsidian 1000D surpasses even the mighty 900D in size. The monolith will purportedly be able to fit two systems within it: one ATX and one ITX. The latter appears to be mounted horizontally on the case’s floor. The pictures show space for mounting only one power supply, so we suspect that the case will come with some kind of power splitting device similar to the one in Phanteks’ Enthoo Mini XL DS. Pictures of the case don’t show two power switches, however, so we’re not sure how you can select which system to boot.

For cooling, the 1000D can fit enough radiators to cool both your systems and then some. There’s space for up to four 480-type radiators and 20 fans. The front alone can hold eight 120mm fans with radiators.

Aesthetics-wise, the 1000D follows the trends established by the 500D, which is to say that it’s generally utilitarian like its predecessors in the Obsidian series, but with more premium materials and construction. Its main body remains steel, but its sides are tempered glass, and its top and front brushed aluminum. Corsair’s Commander Pro fan and lighting controller comes included with the case.

Leaks show the Corsair 1000D listed for $500, but we don’t know when it’ll arrive yet. We contacted Corsair for more information about the case, but we did not receive a response.

ProductObsidian 1000D
TypeFull Tower
Motherboard SupportE-ATX, ATX mATX, Mini-ITX
Dimensions (W x D x H)307 x 697 x 693 mm
Space Above MotherboardUnknown
Card Length400mm
Power Supply FormatPS/2
Weight29.5kg
External BaysX
Internal Bays5 x 3.5”, 6 x 2.5”
Card Slots8
Port/Jacks2 x USB-C, 4 x USB 3.1, Mic In, Audio Out
Otherx
Front Fans8 x 120mm
Rear Fans2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm
Top Fans3 x 140mm
Side FansX
DampeningUnknown
6 Comments
  • lorfa 12 March 2018 23:07
    Two computers in one case? Wild.
    Reply
  • Tanyac 13 March 2018 00:11
    2 systems in one? Not really a new concept. For example, the Thermaltake W200 which has been around for at least a couple of years.

    This case does not look like it is built for airflow. And 30KG... With no wheels? What Gives corsair?
    Reply
  • grimfox 13 March 2018 13:24
    66lbs without a system. Once you add a couple 480 rads and the fluid to fill them...Yikes! Why did they put a glass panel over the back of the motherboard tray? Yay, tempered glass, so trendy much wow but it's just going to make wire management a beach. But hey it comes with a commander pro.
    Reply
  • voodoochicken 13 March 2018 16:29
    Let's see what MaxPC does for their annual build
    Reply
  • timf79 13 March 2018 17:44
    If you look at the picture closely, you will see at the picture of the rear, there is a separate ITX power switch.
    In short ATX power in front, iTX power in back
    Reply
  • chaotech1108 13 March 2018 18:43
    Hope your power supply has extra long cables...
    Reply