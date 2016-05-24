Corsair’s New Dominator Platinum DDR4 Is For Asus ROG Motherboards

Corsair announced a new DDR4 memory kit designed specifically for Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) motherboards.

The new 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) Dominator Platinum kit matches the ROG color scheme with a black ten-layer PCB and heatsink, as well as a red aluminum top bar color matched to the Asus motherboard line. The memory is rated for DDR4-3200 with a CAS latency of 16-18-18-36, and it will run at that speed on any Intel 100-series motherboard, but a special XMP 2.0 profile specifically for ROG-branded motherboards raises the clock rate to 3,333 MHz. The CAS timings remain the same, despite the increased memory speed.

Here’s a full list of the compatible Asus ROG motherboards:

Asus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII FormulaAsus Z170 Maximus VIII HeroAsus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII Extreme/AssemblyAsus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII Hero AlphaAsus Z170 Maximus VIII ImpactAsus Z170 Maximus VIII ExtremeAsus Z170 Maximus VIII RangerAsus Z170 Maximus VIII Gene

Corsair’s new 16 GB Dominator Platinum DDR4-3200 (DDR4-3333 for ROG boards only) will be available soon from Corsair's website and online retailers with an MSRP of $189.99, and it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware.