Biwin launches 192GB DDR5-6400 and DDR5-6000 memory kits for AMD's AM5 platform

Biwin has introduced two new ultra-high-capacity 192GB (4x48GB) DDR5 memory kits to compete with the best RAM. Targeted at AI developers to boost memory-hungry AI applications, the latest kits, dubbed the Black Opal OC Lab Gold Edition DW100 RGB, are comprised of DDR5-6400 and DDR5-6000 models, both featuring a massive 192GB of capacity in total (48GB per stick). The new kits will be available starting late April on Amazon, priced at an estimated $849.

The DDR5-6400 variant comes in a CL30-39-39-108 configuration, and the DDR5-6000 spec CL28-36-36-102. Both configurations operate at 1.4V. The memory DIMMS are RGB illuminated, sporting a black and gold color scheme with clock-like logos on the sides. Both configs come with AMD EXPO profiles for easy integration on AMD systems.

The new DIMMS are advertised for AI-computing and enterprise-focused workloads, such as large language model computing, generative AI computing, and edge computing. These workloads typically benefit from large memory capacities, which these kits come with.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Biwin) (Image credit: Biwin) (Image credit: Biwin) (Image credit: Biwin)

The DDR5-6000 spec was allegedly targeted on purpose for AMD-based systems. Due to the intricacies of the Infinity Fabric and memory controller, DDR5-6000 is widely regarded as the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 CPUs. Most chips are capable of running DDR5-6000in a 1:1 ratio. Nothing was said about the DDR5-6400 spec, but more recent BIOS updates for AM5 motherboards have pushed the envelope to DDR5-6400 for many Ryzen CPUs. Inevitably, this is why Biwin created a DDR5-6400 version of its 192GB AMD-focused memory kit.

Both specs were advertised as running memory-testing applications on an AM5-based Ryzen 9 CPU (for some reason, the exact model name was grayed out). The DDR5-6000 kit ran MemtestPro for over seven hours with perfect stability. The DDR5-6400 kit ran TestMem5 for only over an hour but also yielded no errors. The screenshot for the DDR5-6400 test shows the CPU SoC voltage running at 1.26V (1.3V is considered the limit for SoC voltage on AM5 Ryzen CPUs).

The new kits are allegedly validated for compatibility on MSI and Gigabyte X870 motherboards. Nothing stops users from running these kits in other AM5 motherboards (or DDR5 Intel motherboards, even). Still, validity adds extra insurance that these kits will work out of the box without stability issues.