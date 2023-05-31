Corsair's New DDR5 RAM Can Be Customized by 3D Printing

If you want your custom PC build to really look like a piece of art -- as it should -- you need your RAM to shine. Over the past few years, we've seen a lot of RGB RAM and we've even seen LCD screens you can put on top of your RAM. However, with its new Dominator Titanium DIMMs, Corsair is taking RAM aesthetics to another level, one where you can customize the look with your own 3D printed materials.

We got a chance to see the Dominator Titanium RAM at Corsair's Computex 2023 demo suite and were impressed with the level of customization it affords. There's a top bar that pops off and you can replace it with one you've printed or one that Corsair will sell.

The 11 ARGB lights will shine through whatever bar you put on it, provided that it's not completely opaque. You can control the lights through Corsair's iCUE software.

The image at the top of this article shows two different unique top bars that Corsair had on display. Below, you can see what it looks like with the default top and with the top off.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Dominator Titanium RAM is available in capacities of up to 192GB (4 x 48GB) and has CAS latencies as low as 30 on some units. It boasts speeds of up to 8,000 MT/S.

Corsair will be selling 500 limited, first-edition Dominator Titanium kits as well as those available from the regular run. The RAM will go on sale in July with prices yet to be disclosed.