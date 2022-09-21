Corsair MP600 Pro XT PCIe 4.0 SSD Expands to 8TB Capacity

Corsair has quietly added an 8TB SSD model to its MP600 Pro XT family of premium PCIe 4.0 drives and started their sales in Europe, perhaps months before the company begins sales of its next-generation MP700 SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 interface. The new drives offer a massive capacity, but their performance is slightly lower when compared to other SSDs from this family.

Corsair's MP600 Pro XT M.2-2280 drives are the company's flagship storage products based on Phison's PS5018-E18 controller and Micron's 176-layer 3D TLC NAND memory. So far, Corsair has offered its MP600 Pro XT drives in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations, but this week German retailer Proshop.de (opens in new tab) began to offer 8TB versions of these devices, reports ComputerBase.de (opens in new tab).

Corsair's new 8TB MP600 Pro XT SSDs are rated for an up to 7,100 MB/s sequential read speed, an up to 6,100 MB/sequential write speed as well as 1.2 million/950 thousand random read/write IOPS (see detailed specifications in comparison to other drives in the lineup below). While the highest-capacity SSDs are typically slightly slower compared to mid-range capacity configurations, Corsair's MP600 Pro XT 8TB will still be one of the best SSDs available with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

Product 1TB 2TB 4TB 8TB Non-HS Pricing $199.99 $399.99 $989.99 ? HS Pricing N/A $424.99 $999.99 ? Capacity (User / Raw) 1000GB / 1024GB 2000GB / 2048GB 4000GB / 4096GB 8000GB / 8096GB Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.4 Controller Phison PS5018-E18 Phison PS5018-E18 Phison PS5018-E18 Phison PS5018-E18 DRAM DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 Memory Micron 176L TLC Micron 176L TLC Micron 176L TLC Micron 176L TLC Sequential Read 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps Sequential Write 5,800 MBps 6,800 MBps 6,800 MBps 6,100 MBps Random Read 900,000 IOPS 1,000,000 IOPS 1,000,000 IOPS 950,000 IOPS Random Write 1,200,000 IOPS 1,200,000 IOPS 1,200,000 IOPS 1,200,000 IOPS Security AES 256-bit encryption AES 256-bit encryption AES 256-bit encryption AES 256-bit encryption Endurance (TBW) 700 TB 1,400 TB 3,000 TB 6,000 TB Part Number CSSD-F1000GBMP600PXT CSSD-F2000GBMP600PXT CSSD-F4000GBMP600PXT CSSD-F8000GBMP600PXT Warranty 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years

Corsair's MP600 Pro XT 8TB SSDs are not cheap. The retailer sells these 8TB drives for €1,399.90 ($1,158 without VAT), which is slightly more expensive than the price of two MP600 Pro XT 4TB devices. Meanwhile, recommended price of Corsair's 8TB drive in the U.S. is unclear as it is not available on this side of the pond.

For enthusiasts who already have a machine with a PCIe 5.0 x4-supporting M.2 slot or those who wait for AMD's Ryzen 7000-series or Intel's 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' platforms with PCIe Gen5 support, the dilemma is whether to buy a high-capacity PCIe Gen4 SSD now or wait for upcoming drives with a PCIe 5.0 interface. Unfortunately, there is no correct answer for this question as we do not know when exactly Corsair and other vendors release their PCIe Gen5 drives, especially those not constrained with a 10GBps read speed.