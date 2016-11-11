Trending

Corsair Goes Budget-Friendly With Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse

Corsair has a few expensive gaming mice, and a few not so expensive, but the least expensive mouse in its product stack is now the $30 Corsair Harpoon RGB.

Corsair has not specified which sensor is on board, but it’s an optical sensor that offers up to 6,000dpi. The palm rest logo is programmable and RGB-backlit--a rare feature on such an inexpensive mouse. There are six programmable buttons (left/right with Omron switches, forward/back, dpi button, clickwheel), and it’s quite a flyweight at just 85g.

Another bonus is that the Harpoon RGB supports Corsair’s CUE software, so you can program the lighting and button functions , and you can save profiles to the mouse’s onboard storage.

This right-handed mouse has a somewhat dramatically curved left-side thumb grip; the grips on both sides have a nobby, rubberized look.

You can pick up a Harpoon RGB mouse for $30 from the likes of Amazon.

Corsair Harpoon RGB
SensorOptical
DPI250-6,000 DPI
AmbidextrousNo
SwitchesOmron
Onboard StorageYes
LightingRGB (palm rest)
Buttons6 programmable:-L/R click-Forward/back-Scroll wheel-DPI button (x1)
SoftwareCUE
OS SupportWindows 7, 8, 10
Cable1.8m braided fiber (USB)
Dimensions111.5 x 68.3 x 40.4mm
Weight85g
Warranty2 years
Price$30
