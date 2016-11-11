Corsair Goes Budget-Friendly With Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse

Corsair has a few expensive gaming mice, and a few not so expensive, but the least expensive mouse in its product stack is now the $30 Corsair Harpoon RGB.

Corsair has not specified which sensor is on board, but it’s an optical sensor that offers up to 6,000dpi. The palm rest logo is programmable and RGB-backlit--a rare feature on such an inexpensive mouse. There are six programmable buttons (left/right with Omron switches, forward/back, dpi button, clickwheel), and it’s quite a flyweight at just 85g.

Another bonus is that the Harpoon RGB supports Corsair’s CUE software, so you can program the lighting and button functions , and you can save profiles to the mouse’s onboard storage.

This right-handed mouse has a somewhat dramatically curved left-side thumb grip; the grips on both sides have a nobby, rubberized look.

You can pick up a Harpoon RGB mouse for $30 from the likes of Amazon.