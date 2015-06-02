Corsair's RMi PSU Line Rocks Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan, More Advanced Digital Circuitry

Corsair released the successor to its RM PSU series at Computex 2015, in which the letter "i" was added, denoting a more advanced digital circuit along with other interesting differences with the previous line, which included some of the most silent PSUs money can buy today. Channel Well Technology (CWT) continues to be the OEM behind the RM(i) units, a manufacturer with a long and successful cooperation with Corsair. The four members of this family have capacities ranging from 650 W to 1000 W.

As it seems Corsair didn't want to go below 650 W with this product line, as it did with the previous RM line, possibly in an effort to avoid internal competition with the rest of the PSU lines in its rich portfolio. This is also the main reason that Corsair didn't improve efficiency to Platinum levels, because by doing so, the RMi series would be in direct conflict with the HXi family.

Features such as the semi-passive operation are still present in the new line, and Corsair promised very low output noise even under full load operation, with the fan barely exceeding 1000 RPM on the 1 kW model (at a normal ambient temperature).

The main differences between the RM and RMi units include:

Seven-year warranty instead of five.

All Japanese capacitors (finally!).

50 degrees C full power rating instead of 40 degrees C.

Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan instead of the Riffle-bearing that the RM units had.

More advanced digital circuit that allows the monitoring of many more functions, including efficiency.

The new digital circuit also provides the ability to create a custom fan profile and convert the PSU's +12V rail from a single one to multiple ones.

The prices of the RMi units are $129.99, $139.99, $159.99 and $189.99 for the 650 W, 750 W, 850 W and 1 kW units, respectively. The two smaller RMi members have four PCIe connectors, while the 850 W model features six, and the 1 kW model comes with eight. Finally, the two stronger RMi members are equipped with a couple of EPS connectors, while the smaller units have just one.

