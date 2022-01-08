Corsair Withdraws Products In China Due To Packaging Misprint

Corsair (via Harukaze5719) has issued a statement on its Weibo account concerning a printing error on the packaging of some products in the Chinese market. The company proceeded to launch an investigation and later recalled the affected products from various Chinese retailers.

When Chinese customers who purchased Corsair products discovered that the packaging had the wrong country of production, the problem came about. Corsair led up an investigation on the matter after receiving several user complaints and found all of them to be true. Harukaze5719 believes the packaging said "Made in Taiwan" instead of "Made in China," but we haven't confirmed the speculation.

It's uncertain which products are affected since we still see many Corsair products at major Chinese online retailers, such as keyboards, headsets, and cases.

Corsair has apologized to its Chinese consumers and has since taken all the affected products off store shelves to rectify the issue.

You can find a machine translation of Corsair's original statement below:

Recently, some complainants reported that the packaging and printers of Corsair products had made printing errors in the country of production and production area. After the company's timely investigation, the printing problems reported by consumers are all true. For this incident caused by the negligence of product description review, our company is deeply sorry and hereby expresses our sincere apologies to most consumers. We have already taken it off the shelves and ordered relevant personnel to check all existing related products and deal with them immediately. There will never be any situation that is inconsistent with the objective facts.

As a result, I apologize again for the misunderstanding and inconvenience caused by the majority of loyal consumers, and once again sincerely appreciate the supervision and support of Henna from all walks of life.