Arm's Cortex-A76 Could Be The First True Challenger To x86 Chips On Laptops
Image credit: ArmArm announced its second-generation DynamIQ “big core,” the Cortex-A76, as well as a new Mali-G76 GPU and the Mali-V76 VPU with support for 8K UHD resolution.
Cortex-A76 Brings “Laptop Performance”
According to Arm, its CPUs have seen consistent 20%+ performance gains every year without compromising battery life, in contrast to x86 laptop CPUs, which have seen single-digit percentage improvements every year. The company concludes that this level of progress is one of the main reasons why Microsoft has taken an interest in porting Windows 10 to Arm chips. Arm also noted that Windows 10 laptops running its chips can last over 20 hours on a full charge.
The new Cortex-A76 promises an even larger 35% increase in performance compared to last year’s Cortex-A75. On laptops it promises an even larger increase in performance, at least in a synthetic Aarch64 SpecInt2K6 benchmark. Presumably further optimization in firmware and software (Windows 10) also played a large role here.
If the Cortex-A76’s 2x increase in overall performance over Cortex-A73 is real, then Cortex-A76 laptops may be the first true contenders to both Intel and AMD in the laptop market. The CPU could be ideal for Chromebooks and Always-On Connected Windows 10 laptops with long battery life.
The new CPU core IP is also 40% more efficient compared to the previous generation, assuming the performance level remains the same. On the 7nm process, which Arm’s customers are targeting, the CPU promises clock speeds over 3GHz.
Due to its support for INT8 operations and other improvements, Cortex-A76 will also be able to deliver 4x inference performance. That means machine learning (ML) models will run four times as fast as on previous Arm CPUs, but it doesn’t mean it’s a replacement for Arm’s Machine Learning Processor (MLP), which promises much higher inference performance.
Additionally, Cortex-A76 brings an optimized memory system that will be isolated from the main operating system via TrustZone technology.
Mali-G76 GPU And Mali-V76 VPU
Arm also announced new GPU and VPU designs. The new Mali-G76 GPU comes with three execution engines per shader core, dual texture mapper, configurable 2-4 slices of L2 cache, and support for up to 20 “cores” in devices. The new GPU promises promises 30% increased efficiency compared to Arm’s last-generation Mali GPU, which should lead to a 1.5x increase in mobile gaming performance.
The Mali-V76 VPU doubles the decode performance over Arm’s previous VPU IP, enabling support for decoding 8K videos at 60 fps or four 4K videos at 60 fps. It can also support 16 1080p streams, enabling the creation of 4x4 video walls, which are popular in the Chinese market. Given the VPU’s high performance, Arm says it’s also ready for higher-resolution VR and AR applications.
I can only imagine this new ARM CPU with active cooling on a laptop.
All the broken links caused by your forced redirections to the buggy .co.uk domain are annoying as hell. Stop deleting all complaints about this and just fix your site, please?
Also, fix your broken cookie disclaimer. That bug you're having on that part could actually cost you fines in the EU as I'm pretty sure it's not compliant.
Mobile platform functionality is also pretty terrible, which goes under the first complaint.
Get a clue. For someone complaining about click-baiting, your media literacy seems shockingly poor.
They're reporting on ARM's announcement of their new IP. If there's any silicon implementing this design, it's probably only test chips in ARM's labs. Certainly no products yet contain it. Probably not until at least Q4 2018 or early 2019.
As you may know, ARM doesn't sell chips. They sell designs. Their customers license these designs for use in their own chips. Most of those customers then sell the chips to yet another set of companies, which are the device makers. This is why ARM needs to publicize its new designs well in advance of actual products, and why there's such a lag between the two.
Of course, there are slight variations on this model, such as Apple and Samsung (which license ARM IP and then use it in their own devices), but the main point is that ARM doesn't sell chips. So, there's nothing for independent journalists to test, and there won't be for a while.
I've been checking Craigslist everyday for the past month but I've come up empty handed. Can anyone recommend a good clue?
Edited. See above.
BTW, I think you're clueful enough.
Also, I have no doubt that ARM CPUs can compete with x86 in certain and specific tasks, but that is because ARM chips are pretty specifically designed for certain tasks. The real strength of x86 is how generalized it is. Where as CPUs like the ARM can perform some tasks pretty fast, x86 is faster on a much larger range of tasks. A good analogy is that x86 is the pickup truck with the big V8. Go anywhere, do anything, plenty fast. ARM is a little sports car with a 4 cyl turbo. Better on gas, pretty quick, but definitely not suitable for all situations.
No I agree with FPGA123. The author of this article was a bit clickbaity with his title and claims!!!! You can't just make claims without some sort of relevant comparison. He can make claims that ARM has a new huge generational leap in performance with the A76, but they can't claim it to be the "first true challenger to x86" without giving at least some relevant comparison metric to go off of. The only data ARM gave were comparison's to it's older designs. Since the relevant data wasn't there, and the author didn't take the time to extrapolate the data from ARM's claims of % of improvement of it's last generation, and using the benchmarks from the last generation to give some data points. Then they shouldn't make such a claim without something to back it up. PURE CLICKBAIT!!
That's a fair point. Lucian isn't always very good at providing context.
That said, it's definitely not PURE CLICKBAIT. It's reporting a real announcement, which is actual news. Second, it conveyed the new information that ARM released. Third, if you do the work (which isn't exactly hard), you'll see the claims are justifiable. But the article did significantly reach with the title, and then neglected to connect the dots.
A modified version of it features in the Snapdragon 845.
You know that Intel and AMD are working on multiple generations of CPUs at the same time, right? The difference is that we only get firm announcements from them when they basically have silicon shipping to customers, whereas ARM announces as each design is completed. So, it's as if the pipeline of one of the big chipmakers were bisected.
The second slide in the article compares:
Why should "I" do the work??? The author is the one publishing an article with a very bold claim, even putting it in the title, yet provides no relevant chart or data to back it up. He says it several times throughout the article, but only shows performance differences between arm's older designs. Zero comparison's to x86. He could have showed a chart with a comparison between x86 and an older ARM design, like this quick google search popped up (https://www.phonearena.com/news/iPhone-X-beats-Macbook-Pro-in-benchmarks_id98035) a comparison between Apple's awesome custom arm design A11 chip vs the arm chip in the Galaxy S8 and a macbook pro with the Core i5 7360u. As you can see, if ARM's A76 design catches up to Apple's arm licensed custom A11 chip. It could be competitive with the Core i5 in multicore performance at the stated 35% improvement, but still lag behind in single core performance.
Again, this shouldn't be my job to do. It should be the author's job to put out a complete article. I cringe to agree with Trump, but call it "lazy journalism"? It's all clickbait and first to publish now?? Without actually doing any research or substantiating claims? That's what we're complaining about.
Haven't you ever written a paper in college?? When you make a bold game changing claim, you need to cite a source or back it up with some data. That should be journalism 101.
Not saying you should - I thought I agreed with you, on that point. I was just trying to say that the claim isn't completely unjustifiable.
But clickbait is where you take something unremarkable and try to paint it as news or something much more special than it is. I don't think that's what happened, here.
That's not my definition of clickbait. Mine is a headline or thumbnail which shows one thing, with an expectation of that being in the article or video, but being mislead and receiving very little of it or none at all. In this case, the first half of the title is correct, that's not the point of contention. The second half of the title is where I felt mislead. I expected to read at least something substantiating or discussing the claim. But instead, I felt only the first half of the headline was discussed and the second half was only stated by the author and I felt used to entice readers. The legitimacy of the claim is irrelevant, most clickbait is usually factually correct.
I am not saying they are bad but they work best in mobile devices such as phones and tablets and low rent laptops like the Google Chrome books.