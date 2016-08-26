Trending

2TB Crucial MX300 SSD Coming Soon For $550

By Crucial 

Amazon has become an excellent news source for unannounced products. This week, we discovered a Crucial MX300 2TB model. The MX300 uses Micron's first generation 3D flash memory. The new 32-layer 3D with three-bits per cell memory uses a high density 384Gbit die that Crucial plans to use to scale for high-capacity SSDs.

The MX300 2TB is really a 2,100 GB SSD much like the 1TB is a 1,050 GB. Even with the larger-than-standard capacity size, each model still reserves spare area for background activities like garbage collection and wear leveling. This keeps the drive operating at high speeds by shuffling clean blocks into active storage for high-speed data writes.

We reached out to Crucial representatives for confirmation and any other details. We were told MX300 2TB will sell for $549.99 with preorders starting next week at select e-tail stores. Look for preorder availability around August 30, 2016. Products will ship two weeks later, around September 13.

The real story with this product is in the price. There are very few 2TB-class products shipping today, and prices have been slow to decrease. Samsung offers 2TB in the 850 EVO and 850 Pro models. Other World Computing also ships a 2TB drive, but it uses two 1TB SSDs behind a low-cost RAID controller. (You can see how all three products perform in this review.)

The Samsung 850 EVO currently sells for $624.99 on Amazon, and the 850 Pro goes for $831.99. The OWC Mercury Electra MAX 2TB undercuts both but is still nearly $600. The Crucial MX300 2TB undercuts all of the existing 2TB products by at least $50 and has room to drop even lower after the new-to-market tax subsides.

Moving forward, this is the next battleground for consumer SSDs. Every NAND flash manufacturer has announced new high-density flash that will increase capacity sizes and lower costs. Of the announced products, Micron, Crucial's parent company, has the highest density on the drawing board (as far as we've been told). At Flash Memory Summit and in an investor conference call, Micron stated that we should expect a new 64-layer 3D flash version, dubbed "Generation 2," to come in early 2017. At 64-layers, the next generation of TLC will reach a massive 768Gb die size.

Capacity and pricing usually scale well with each new lithography node. It is reasonable to expect a 4TB MX300-like product with 64-layers that will be priced similar to our Amazon find today. A next generation 2TB model would also fall to 1TB pricing. The MX300 1TB SSD currently sells for just $285.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vern72 26 August 2016 23:09
    I may not buy this one but I'm looking forward to the price drop from everyone else.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 26 August 2016 23:26
    That's incredible. I mean, this could totally be a rubbish SSD, but every manufacturer is going to follow suit and start dropping prices. Good vibes all around!
    Reply
  • dimar 26 August 2016 23:39
    The day I'll replace the 5 HGST drives on my Synology NAS with 10TB SSDs is coming closer and closer :-)
    Reply
  • drapacioli 28 August 2016 22:42
    Sweet, once it drops under $200 I'm ready to go HDD-free!
    Reply
  • chicofehr 29 August 2016 07:07
    Been waiting for a 2TB SSD before I switch from HDD. I want all my steam games (500GB+ installed ATM) on it for fast loading as well as windows and all my software. I want everything to be faster. Of course I will continue to use HDD for backup and archival as it makes no sense to use a SSD for that unless quick access is required which isn't applicable to me personally.
    Reply
  • rantoc 29 August 2016 10:03
    So 90 reviews on a product that aint even released... amazing how useless the review system are on some sites!
    Reply
  • natedawg72 29 August 2016 16:10
    Well those are the reviews for the whole product series, including the other capacities that are available for purchase. I'd bet nearly all (if not all) of those reviews are for the other capacities.

    Regardless I'd agree it's a bad review system. It's nice to see total average reviews across a product series/family, but not at the cost of loosing the ability to quickly see reviews for just the one product.
    Reply
  • CrssdOut 30 August 2016 13:53
    Still cheaper to buy something smaller and use that until these beauties drop in price.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 30 August 2016 15:24
    18520275 said:
    Still cheaper to buy something smaller and use that until these beauties drop in price.

    It will always be cheaper to buy something smaller. At no point are 2TB and 1TB SSDs going to cost the same. If you keep saying things like "I'll wait until next year when they're cheaper," you're going to spend your entire life getting nothing done.
    Reply
  • Rhinofart 30 August 2016 16:35
    I think I'm going to get 1 of these, migrate my 2 x 1TB Samsung EVOs in RAID 0 over to this, and put my 1TBs as my VM_OS & SQL disks in my ESXi NAS. That way I can retire my "Ageing" 512GB SSDs I'm currently using in there.
    Reply