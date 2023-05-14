Crucial P3 2TB, PCIe 3.0 SSD Now $88 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the Crucial P3 2TB SSD (opens in new tab) is marked down to one of its best prices yet. This SSD usually goes for around $100 but right now is marked down to $88. It’s a PCIe Gen 3 SSD that uses 3D NAND. It comes in a range of capacities starting at 500 GB and getting as big as 4TB, however, this offer is only for the 2TB edition.

All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor. We reviewed the Crucial P3 SSD when it debuted last fall and overall appreciated it. It’s supported with a good warranty and already had a low price point before today’s discount. This drive would be well-suited as a secondary drive for many users.

The Crucial P3 2TB SSD is marked down to $88, down from its going rate of $100 at Amazon. It has a read/write speed of 3500/3000 MB/s and uses a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface. The drive is also supported by a 5-year warranty from Crucial.

The Crucial P3 2 TB SSD uses an NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface to connect with. It can reach moderately high read/write speeds with Crucial indicating its cap to be around 3500/3000 MB/s. This speed is consistent also for the 1TB and 4TB models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB 2TB 4TB Pricing $89.99 $174.99 $349.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 1000GB / 1024GB 2000GB / 2048GB 4000GB / 4096GB Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 3.0 x4 PCIe 3.0 x4 PCIe 3.0 x4 Controller Phison E21T Phison E21T Phison E21T DRAM No (HMB) No (HMB) No (HMB) Flash Memory 176-Layer Micron QLC (N48R) 176-Layer Micron QLC (N48R) 176-Layer Micron QLC (N48R) Sequential Read 3,500 MBps 3,500 MBps 3,500 MBps Sequential Write 3,000 MBps 3,000 MBps 3,000 MBps Random Read N/A N/A N/A Random Write N/A N/A N/A Security N/A N/A N/A Endurance (TBW) 220TB 440TB 800TB Part Number CT1000P3SSD8 CT2000P3SSD8 CT4000P3SSD8 Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

Users get a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty with the purchase that voids should the drive surpass 440 TBW. You can also take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Crucial P3 2TB 3D NAND M.2 SSD (opens in new tab) product page at Amazon for more information and purchase options. It’s not clear for how long the discount will be made available.