Cyberboard a Mechanical Keyboard Inspired by Cybertruck?

Angry Miao is a new kid on the block that is trying to make it in the world of keyboards. Their first keyboard in this busy market is the CYBERBOARD -- a mechanical keyboard inspired by Elon Musk's Cybertruck.

The keyboard comes with a chunky aluminum housing that is indeed reminiscent of the Cybertruck's angular shape, with the long side housing the keyboard and the 'hood' so to speak, packing a huge 5 x 40 LED array that you can customize entirely to your liking.

(Image credit: indiegogo)

As far as typing goes, the keyboard comes with a 75% layout, true mechanical switches, a hot-swap PCB for changing switches as you like, and a 3.4-mm thick silicone damper to quiet down loud typists such as myself.

"We believe that innovative products provide not only practical function, but also cultural and emotional values. We want to bring our radical design and concept to the community - that is, the world's first custom keyboard with a DIY LED panel," said Nan Li, Angry Miao's Founder. "In the process of refining the CYBERBOARD, we have constantly pursued the ultimate experience for keyboard enthusiasts, in order to bring a different product to the world while offering exceptional DIY fun and making our mark in the world. However, this is just a beginning. We will launch far more exciting products and a totally new brand line on Aug 26."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: indiegogo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: indiegogo)

But the Cyberboard won't be cheap: currently, the most affordable version costs $410, and that's with a 40% 'early bird' discount on Indiegogo. A total of 1000 units will be produced in this batch, so if you want one, either jump now or get ready for the long wait for batch two, if that is to happen. Color options are Cyber Grey, Industrial Yellow, Purple Haze, Vapor White, and Jungle Green. The first batch are expected to ship in October 2020, hopefully in time for you to use the CYBERBOARD with Cyberpunk 2077 due in November.

Angry Miao promises that a new product line with more cool products is coming at the end of the month... I wonder how comfortable a CYBERMOUSE will be.