Fangbook III HX6 Gaming Notebook Has Intel, Nvidia Inside

By Cyberpower 

On Friday, CyberPower Inc. introduced a new gaming notebook called the Fangbook III HX6. The default configuration includes a fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce graphics and a 15.6-inch Full HD LED-backlit screen. The starting price is a not-too-shabby $1095.

The list of base specifications show that the notebook features an Intel Core i7-4700MQ processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, and 8 GB of DDR3-1600 memory (16 GB maximum). The notebook also provides a 1 TB 7200 RPM SATA 3 hard drive, Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and a full-size keyboard with red backlighting.

It also sports Supreme HD Audio with THX Studio Pro technology backed by a premium stereo speaker system. Other features include gigabit Ethernet, a 2-in-1 SD card reader, an HDMI port, a 2MP webcam, two USB 2.0 ports and three USB 3.0 ports. The Fangbook III HX6 runs a 64-bit edition of Windows 8.1 and runs on a 6-cell Lithium-ion battery.

As a Halloween special, customers can upgrade the CPU to an Intel Core i7-4810MQ (2.80 GHz, 3.80 GHz) for free. Want to pay $874 more? That price will land customers with an Intel Core i7-4940MX Extreme processor (3.10 GHz, 4.00 GHz). The company also offers the Intel Core i7-4910MQ (2.90 GHz, 3.90 GHz) for $330 as an option.

In addition to the CPU, CyberPower allows customers to upgrade the memory (Corsair, G.Skill), add a mSATA SSD drive, and choose their storage option from a plethora of HDDs and SSDs. For instance, the 1 TB Samsung 850 Pro Series SATA 3 SSD will run customers an additional $774, and an overclocked 480 GB Intel 730 Series SSD will cost $540.

This new notebook includes an automatic "kickstand" that props up the rear edge of the notebook, which allows air to flow freely to the intakes mounted on the bottom of the laptop. The Fangbook also sports a black and red color scheme along with red lighting on the lid and around the touchpad. The lighting will enter into a breathing mode when the laptop goes to sleep.

For the price, the new Fangbook seems to be a great deal, especially during the company's Halloween Mega Sale. Customers looking for a new gaming laptop can head here and configure the device based on their budget. Be careful though: the pricetag can reach past $3500.

  • drapacioli 24 October 2014 17:16
    Awesome price for the specs, I remember paying the same amount for a 4710HQ and an 850M just a month ago. Guess the pricing has gone down with the new 9xx series GPUs beginning to be released.
  • hst101rox 24 October 2014 17:23
    Glad this laptop can be upgraded to a 4940MX extreme CPU! All the new MSI and Asus laptops have soldered CPUs but this one is socketed thank goodness.
    One could buy this laptop with the 4710MQ and a few years later upgrade to the 4940MX for a relatively cheap upgrade.
    In order for a gaming laptop to be an enthusiast/engineering laptop, it has to have a superior CPU!
  • Antias 26 October 2014 22:08
    hmmm - time to update the m14x R1
  • pills161 27 October 2014 18:31
    Looks like a ROG clone, also couldn't they have come up with something better than FangBook? When I read that I'm either thinking FaceBook or a pejorative for homosexuals.
  • pills161 27 October 2014 18:33
  • pills161 27 October 2014 18:33
  • Christopher1 28 October 2014 08:17
    Awesome price for the specs, I remember paying the same amount for a 4710HQ and an 850M just a month ago. Guess the pricing has gone down with the new 9xx series GPUs beginning to be released.
    Why would you want to upgrade a laptop processor? They are usually designed for the thermal limits of X processor so upgrading a processor is a bad idea unless the thermal limits are near exactly the same.
    I think that all laptops are going to go the soldered CPU route soon.
  • Christopher1 28 October 2014 08:26
  • hst101rox 28 October 2014 19:20
    I'm guessing you meant to quote me. Some of these laptops have powerful fans and so they have some thermal headroom to go. The MSI GT60/GT70 for instance fully supports the 4940MX processor. If you can buy the laptop with a cheaper processor then there is a cheap upgrade path when that extreme CPU becomes cheap.
  • Emart 08 March 2015 13:22
    How thick is this laptop when it is closed? I want to know before I buy it.
