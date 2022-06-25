Cyberpunk 2077 AMD FSR 2.0 User Mod Doubles Frame Rates

Modders have found a way to get AMD's latest and greatest upscaling algorithm working in Cyberpunk 2077. A NexusMods (opens in new tab) contributor called PotatoOfDoom1337 has posted some files and instructions for using AMD FSR 2.0 in the game. Please take note of a warning that the mod is a 'proof of concept,' and testers should expect bugs. Nevertheless, PotatoOfDoom1337 shared some compelling screenshots and performance hike details.

One of the essential pieces of evidence to qualify this mod is the pair of gaming screenshots. The first screenshot shows the game with FSR 2.0 Balanced and all settings on Max; the second screenshot features FSR 1.0 Balanced and all settings on Max. We didn't need to zoom in and rub our chins for a long time to see the difference; AMD FSR 2.0 is immediately more detailed and vivid.

PotatoOfDoom1337 said he ran the game at 4K on his aging GeForce GTX 1080, with FPS doubled to a fair 45 FPS when FSR 2.0 was applied. YouTube channel MxBenchmarkPC (opens in new tab) has already made a good comparison video.

If you are interested in PotatoOfDoom1337's mod, head over to the project page, download the files, and follow the step-by-step guide to install it. Let us remind you again that this fiddling could break your game install and waste a lot of your time. Also, if you are a regular user of Nvidia DLSS in this game, this mod switches that upscaler out. After installing this mod in the game UI, you will adjust FSR 2.0 settings using the DLSS quality menu.

FSR 2.0 Balanced
FSR 1.0 Balanced

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most demanding AAA games and is something of a standard when benchmarking graphics cards. One of the appealing aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 for benchmarking is the game's support for modern graphics technologies like real-time raytracing and current upscaling techs like DLSS and FSR. In addition, the game engine's responsiveness to more powerful CPUs is also appreciable.

Officially Cyberpunk 2077 only currently supports FSR 1.0, so fans of the title are eager to see this upgraded to the more capable and refined FSR 2.0. However, AMD has warned that FSR 2.0 isn't just a drop-in replacement for the prior version, and developers need to spend between three days to four weeks to get this upscaler up and running.

After absorbing the nature of this mod/hack, one can't help but wonder whether a similar bit of file swapping and registry editing could get FSR 2.0 to work in other DLSS supporting titles (opens in new tab).

AMD dropped the FSR 2.0 source code earlier this week, with a few barbs cast towards Nvidia DLSS and Intel XeSS. Soon after, GPUOpen announced that FSR 2.0 was on the way to Microsoft's Xbox consoles. AMD FSR 2.0's open nature might be able to help it gain ground against the competition.