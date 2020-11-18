Cyberpunk 2077 Physical Copy Comes on Two Blu-rays

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is slated for a release date of December 10th and it appears promotional content for the game is already being sent out to stores in preparation for the release. Mikeymorphin on Twitter posted a photo with the promotional content, including Cyberpunk 2077's PS4 Pro physical game copies.

Interestingly it appears that the physical copies of the game come with two Blu-ray discs in the packaging. It is possible the second disc is there for extra optional content and it's also possible that other platforms such as PC, PS5 or XBox will come on only one disc as the photo

The game itself requires 70GB so it makes some sense that it might need two Blu-rays as a single disc can only house 25GBs per side (50GB for dual-layer discs). Of course, that's assuming that the CD Projekt Red couldn't compress the content so it fits in 50GB and doesn't want to force users to download at least another 20GB of content on install.

This two-disc inconvenience is only necessary if you will purchase a physical copy of the game. On every platform, including PC, there will be a downloadable version.

If you're planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your PC, see our article on Cyberpunk 2077 System requirements, where we document not only what CD Projekt Red recommends but what we think you'll really need to have a good Cyberpunk experience.