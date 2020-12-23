Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.06 Solves Game Save Corruption Bug

A few days ago, we reported on a Cyberpunk 2077 bug that causes game saves that surpassed 8MB to become corrupted. After days of being radio silent, CD Projekt Red has released hotfix 1.06, which addresses the game save corruption dilemma.

According to CD Projekt Red, once this hotfix is installed, the original 8MB limit will be removed, allowing the game to continue to grow without worrying about corruption. This hotfix will correct the issue on both the PCs and consoles. However, it will not fix the game saves that are already corrupted. It also includes improved memory management and stability, which will hopefully result in fewer crashes for everyone who meets the Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements or even attempts to run Cyberpunk 2077 on integrated graphics.

This is the second update released for Cyberpunk 2077 in less than five days, with hotfix 1.05 being released on December 19th, 2021.

#Cyberpunk2077 Hotfix 1.06It removes the 8MB save file size limit & requires additional temporary free space on your drive to successfully update.Worry not - if insufficient space is detected, you can choose a "temporary game update folder" on a different drive in GOG GALAXY. pic.twitter.com/efMLDw5mdZDecember 23, 2020

This hotfix comes just in time as Cyberpunk 2077 has been under fire due to underwhelming performance issues on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as numerous bugs, all of which have prompted PlayStation, Xbox, Best Buy, Gamestop, and even CD Projekt Red to offer refunds on both the digital and physical copies of the game.

In addition to these incremental hotfixes, CD Projekt Red has promised to release two larger updates, one in January 2021, with another following in February 2021. Both of which will address the performance issues across the board.

Despite the negative publicity and tech problems, the game remains incredibly popular, having sold more than 13 million copies.