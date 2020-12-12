Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Fix Many Game-Breaking Bugs In Latest Hotfix

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched a few days ago, it was met with tons of game-breaking bugs that ruined the Cyberpunk experience for many players, including many issues with quests. Luckily Cyberpunk devs have released a new hotfix, version 1.04, to address many of these issues. The hotfix is available now for PC and Playstation 4. CD Projekt Red is still working on the patch for Xbox consoles and should have it out soon.

The main bug fixes are primarily regarding quests themselves, namely fixing issues with completing objectives, correcting issues when abandoning quest mid-way through, and quests being blocked. The vast majority of the issues are NPC based, whether that's an NPC not calling V by her name or NPCs despawning completely if you left the game. Some other key fixes include eliminating the smudge effect on Xbox One and Playstation 4 and modifying flash effects on braindances to help reduce epileptic symptoms.

The patch should be available for download now on PS4 and PC. Here's a detailed rundown of the fixes:

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay and Visuals

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability, Miscellaneous

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-Specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-Specific