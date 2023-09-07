Dell 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Just $349 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the Dell S3422DWG for one of its lowest prices to date. It’s available for just $349, which is only 3 dollars away from its lowest price ever, according to the price tracker CamelCamelCamel. This 34-inch gaming monitor has been going for around $449 lately so this saves users $100 off the usual asking rate.

This monitor may seem a little on the pricey side but it comes with a few specs that make the hefty price tag worth it — especially with today’s discount in mind. It features a 34-inch curved panel and is backed up by an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

Dell Curved Gaming 34-Inch Monitor: now $349 at Amazon (was $449)

The Dell S3422DWG is available for one of its best prices to date. It’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and comes with a 3-year warranty from Dell. It features a 34-inch curved panel with a WQHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Dell S3422DWG gaming monitor has a 34-inch curved panel with a curvature graded at 1800R. It has a WQHD resolution that measures in at 3440 x 1440. The monitor covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated by a brightness of 400 nits. The response time can get as low as 1ms (MPRT) while refresh rate can get as high as 144Hz.

Users have a few input options to take advantage of including two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. A 3.5mm jack is available for external audio peripherals. Four USB SuperSpeed 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports are available as well as one upstream port. The purchase is supported by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell.

