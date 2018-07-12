Dell Shrinks Its VR-Ready Workstations

Dell’s new Precision Towers for virtual reality and other content creation are getting a lot smaller, the company announced today. Its new 3630 Tower (starting at $749) is 23 percent smaller than the last generation, and a new 3430 Small Form Factor Tower (starting at $649) is even tinier. Both are available today.

Dell Precision 3630 Dell Precision 3430 Starting Price $749 $649 CPU Intel 8th Gen Core i, Xeon E Intel 8th Gen Core i, Xeon E GPU Up to 225W AMD Radeon Pro or Nvidia Quadro Up to 55W AMD Radeon Pro or Nvidia Quadro RAM Up to 64GB 2666Mhz Up to 64GB 2666Mhz Storage Up to 14TB with RAID Up to 6TB with RAID Size 13.6 x 13.2 x 7 inches 11.5 x 11.4 x 3.7 inches Ports USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type A, USB 3.1 Type-C, DisplayPort, Ethernet USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type A, USB 3.1 Type-C, DisplayPort, Ethernet

The Precision 3630 Tower runs on either Intel’s 8th Gen Core i CPU (up to Core i7-8700K) or Intel’s latest Xeon E CPUs. It allows up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR5 RAM and offers up to 225W of AMD Radeon Pro (up to WX7100) or Nvidia Quadro (up to Dual P4000) graphics. It also boasts a ton of storage options, including SATA and PCIe NVME solid state drives, and can be configured for up to 14TB with RAID.

The 3630 Tower is 13.6 x 13.2 x 7 inches, with USB Type-A and Type-C, DisplayPort, an ethernet Jack and three internal drive bays.

The new 3430 Tower is an even smaller 11.5 x 11.4 x 3.7 inches. You get similar CPU options, but only 55W of graphics support for Nvidia Quadro (up to P1000) and AMD Radeon Pro (up to WX4100) graphics cards. Its storage maxes out at 6TB with RAID support, and the chassis has one internal bay. The more compact model also includes USB Type-A and Type-C, DisplayPort and an Ethernet jack.

Dell is also upgrading the existing Precision 5820 Tower with options for Intel Core X processors alongside the existing Intel Xeon W chips.