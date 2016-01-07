Dell's Wireless Monitors Change The Way You Work

Along with the three UltraSharp monitors Dell announced at CES 2016, there are two additional new displays, each of which has both traditional wired connectivity as well as support for wireless display using Miracast. There is a 24-inch model that is part of the UltraSharp range as well as a slightly smaller and less expensive 23-inch model that also incorporates a feature not found in its bigger brother – wireless charging. A Dell rep told us that it offers both Qi and PMA.

At our meeting with Dell, we were shown how these displays can work with an Android smartphone and a Windows laptop, with both simultaneously connected. You can either extend or duplicate your Windows desktop wireless to one of these monitors, then hook up your Android 5.0 (and above) smartphone and wirelessly display it. Both phone and laptop content displayed can be controlled by a single keyboard and mouse.

What hasn't been mentioned to us is support for Microsoft’s Windows 10 mobile Continuum, a new feature on it’s mobile OS that we’ve covered extensively. Continuum supports wireless display connectivity using Miracast, but the display must support the Windows 10 Miracast extensions. So even though these monitors do specificy that they can connect to a Windows notebook, we are not sure if they will work with a mobile device.

Dell UltraSharp 24 Wireless Monitor (U2417HWi)

The 24-inch model is part of Dell’s UltraSharp range and thus has calibrated out of the box 96% sRGB color coverage. It also has ultra-thin bezels, but it isn’t considered an InfinityEdge display.

Specifications

Model number U2417HWi Diagonal size/resolution 23.8”/Full HD 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz Color gamut 96% sRGB (deltaE<4) Wireless features Wireless connectivity via Miracast and Bluetooth Connectivity HDMI, audio line-out, 4x USB 3.0 ports Extras Zero bright pixel promise with Premium Panel Guarantee

The Dell UltraSharp 24 Wireless monitor will be available March 31, 2016, starting at $469.

Dell 23 Wireless Monitor S2317HWi

The smaller 23-inch model does not make any claims of color accuracy but has wide viewing angles and thin bezels. What this model has over its bigger brother is that its stand also doubles as a wireless charging station that supports both Qi and PMA standards.

Specifications

Model number S2317HWi Diagonal size/resolution 23”/Full HD 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz Wireless features Wireless connectivity via Miracast and Bluetooth Design Sleek, high-gloss design with thin glossy bezels Connectivity HDMI, audio line-out, 2x USB 2.0 ports Extras Built-in dual 3W integrated speakers

The Dell 23 Wireless monitor will be available March 31, 2016, on Dell.com in the United States starting at $429.

