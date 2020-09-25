DeskPi Pro Raspberry Pi 4 Case Features a 2.5" SATA Drive Bay

Looking for a little more storage on your Raspberry Pi ? This case, known as the DeskPi Pro, is designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 and comes with a built-in 2.5" HDD/SSD drive bay.

It includes additional ports on the side as well as a couple of cooling options. Users can opt to make use of a PWM Fan to better control the temperature of the Raspberry Pi.

The ports have been rearranged in the name of user-friendliness. Additional inputs have been added to the front panel including two new USB ports and an extra MicroSD card slot. The case also has a reset and safe shutdown button that can be used to power down the Pi.

(Image credit: Seeed Studio)

To help with passive cooling, the case features an aluminum design intended to dissipate heat while not hampering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also comes with an ICE Tower Cooler for more active cooling.