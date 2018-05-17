What's The Difference Between USB 3.1 Gen 1 And USB 3.1 Gen 2?
As you breeze through spec tables of new products, you’ll often find a mess of “USB” references. USB has become ubiquitous on devices from smartphones to massive gaming systems and all manner of miscellaneous consumer electronic devices, but a few years ago, we started seeing more types of USB emerge, which clouded and cluttered the connectivity world a bit. Specifically, people seem to get tripped up by the differences between USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and USB 3.1 Gen 2. Fortunately, it’s pretty simple to understand once you dig into the topic.
Forget About USB 3.0
First of all, USB 3.0 doesn’t really exist anymore. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) chose to absorb the USB 3.0 spec into the USB 3.1 Gen 1 spec. Because of that, "The terms USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 are synonymous," a USB-IF representative told Tom's Hardware years ago when we first wrote about this issue. It’s essentially a clerical decision, as the USB-IF explained: "By incorporating USB 3.0, we're reducing the number of documents a developer needs to reference (we're talking hundreds and hundreds of pages of technical documents that developers have to parse through) and including all relevant information to ensure products are properly developed to be backwards compatible (protocol-wise, not related to cables/connectors)."
Therefore, if you see “USB 3.0” on a product, it’s probably a few years old. On anything made recently, you’ll see only “USB 3.1” or “USB 3.1 Gen 1” in its place. (There is one caveat to know, which we’ll discuss in a moment.)
Gen 1 Vs. Gen 2, And A Branding Issue
The difference between USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB Gen 2 is as simple as this: Gen 1 offers 5Gbps speeds, whereas Gen 2 offers 10Gbps. Seriously, that’s it.
The USB-IF never intended for the those terms to be used in marketing materials, though. To help clarify the two different speeds of USB 3.1 and the various other protocols that can run over USB connectors (eg, Type-A and Type-C), the group created terminology and visual branding. For example, USB 3.1 Gen 1 is “SuperSpeed USB,” and USB 3.1 Gen 2 is “SuperSpeed USB+.” From there, the logos that OEMS were supposed to slap onto their products were designed to indicate if a port was capable of, for example, Power Delivery or DisplayPort.
We charted all of this out in this longer explainer, but it’s almost moot at this point. The industry never really picked up on the nomenclature and branding, so everyone just calls them “USB 3.1 Gen 1” and “USB 3.1 Gen 2.” Often, OEMs will add the speeds (5Gbps and 10Gbps, respectively) to their spec tables as a handy reminder for consumers. (SuperSpeed USB +, we hardly knew ye.)
Red, Orange or Yellow - has extra electrical power that does not shut down when the computer is turned off, used to charge devices like phones
White - USB 1
Black - USB 2
Blue - USB 3.1 Gen 1
Greenish Blue (Teal) - USB 3.1 Gen 2
I am not sure if any motherboard manufacturers actually use the Blue/Teal colors to distinguish Gen 1 from 2
Part of the reason USB is the convoluted mess it has turned into today is because it was originally designed to be a low-cost replacement for the dozens of proprietary and legacy low-speed serial/parallel standards scattered all over the shop back in the day. A short while later, the original "full speed" 12Mbps turned out to be insufficient for many mainstream uses and we got USB2 aimed at displacing FireWire 400/800 in the medium-speed external interface arena.
Much of this mess would have been avoided if USB had been designed with dedicated RX+TX pairs instead of time-shared multiplex over a single pair. But this wasn't compatible with USB's original objective of cheap cables, cheap connectors and cheap chips. So now we have those two dedicated RX and TX pairs, a bunch of auxiliary function pairs, the USB1/USB2 legacy pair and a couple of other things cluttering the type-C connector. Expensive connectors, expensive cables if you get fully wired ones, relatively expensive chips and circuit design if you want to support all functions at once.
To hell with USB's original mission of being cheap and cheerful.
I'd say we're overdue for replacing USB with an uncluttered external PCIe standard for high-speed external devices.
USB3.2 has been defined as USB with Type-C connectors and speeds up to 20Gbps in July 2017. 10Gbps per lane, two lanes in each direction, including all of the backward-compatibility overhead for USB1/2/3.0/3.1.
That doesn't actually fix the biggest issue. What does a particular USB-C port support? Power delivery? How much / what profile? Analog audio (for one-port phones to use analog headphones without an active adapter)? What alternate modes? HDMI, MHL, DP, Thunderbolt? Active or passive cable required? Who knows!
I echo your sentiment that a PCIe based standard would be nice... as long as they can do longer than 1M passive cables (3.1 Gen 2).
I know that there are certain motherboards (like the B350 Tomahawk) where all (USB) ports are red except for the gen 2 ones. Can't they just do it like it has to be?
Nothing and everything, depending on the endpoint devices and cable. It is both a curse for making Type-C a 'standard' with no uniformity foisting the responsibility of figuring out what devices can work together as expected using what cables prior to purchase and a blessing for consolidating the 12+ different modern-day connectors.. DP, mini-DP, HDMI, mini-HDMI, micro-HDMI, USB 1/2 A+B+mini-B+micro-B+OTG mini/micro variants, USB3 A+B+micro-B, Thunderbolt, Lightning, proprietary power adapter, proprietary dock connectors and possibly a few more. We're basically back to 1995 with each device class having its own connector... and USB having the worst connector fragmentation ever seen in a 'standard' that I can think of. Yes, USB is truly abominable from that point of view.
For the external PCIe cable length, LTT did an experiment to see how many risers they can put between a PC and its GPU using high quality (sponsored) riser cables. The GPU ended up across the room before it would no longer work properly. I'd say ~3m is a pretty fair distance to go on passive risers without the expense of extra transceivers at cable ends or endpoint devices. On mobile devices with 10-15Wh batteries, you wouldn't want to spend an extra 2-5W on transceivers unless they were absolutely necessary either, so I'd leave transceivers on the cable if needed. This grants cable manufacturers the extra flexibility of matching chips to whatever media (50/75/90/100/110 ohms twisted pairs, flat flex, coax, MM/SM plastic/glass fiber, wireless, etc.) they want to use.
I agree with the thoughts of many here. You know it's bad when tech enthusiast have no idea of the difference.
We already had that. Firewire.
It lost out to USB in the external connection race.
FireWire had the 'A' and 'B' variants when FireWire doubled bandwidth by doubling the lane count. It also had 'mini' variants to accommodate smaller devices - my first laptop had a mini-1394a port. If it was still in active development in the modern mobile computing world, it'd likely also have acquired 'micro' A/B variants or even altogether new connector/cable spec similar to Type-C to accommodate devices with only one or two ports.
The only reason FireWire looks relatively clean compared to the mess USB has become with Type-C is that FireWire doesn't have alt-modes. Its only purpose was being a multi-master bus. The closest modern thing to FireWire today would be Thunderbolt but even that has become a Type-C alt-mode.
If FireWire was still in active development today, I bet it would have become a Type-C alt-mode too.
The FW connection, being relativity fat, would have gone down the same road as USB, and gotten a really small variant.
Resulting in FireWire-C
Yeah, that makes total sense. Distinguishing between SuperSpeed USB and SuperSpeed USB+ at a glance is soooo easy. Of course. And easy to say! Just rolls off the tongue. And why is SuperSpeed faster than, say, Full speed? I've never - ever! - heard a single person use those "marketing terms" for USB standards. Ever. Get rid of them, please.
Separating technical terms and marketing terms like this makes no sense. We already had 1.0 and 1.1 too long ago for anyone to remember, 2, 3 and the next should obviously have been 4. Considering there is zero noticeable end-user difference between 3.0 and 3.1G1, they should have kept that named 3.0 and added a "rev. 2" in the documentation, while otherwise changing nothing at all from how it works today. Then they name 3.1G2 "4" (or at least 3.5 - "it's like 3, but faster") to make the 2x performance difference clear to end users. This would clear up any confusion, and honestly, placing the burden of ensuring compatibility and spec compliance on engineers is... their job. If there's zero practical difference between 3.0 and 3.1G1, what's the worst that could happen?
USB3.0 uses the updated A/B/uB connectors. USB3.1 introduced the Type-C connector and its boatload of optional alt-modes still using the 2.0/3.0 specs for USB data. Too many physical and functional changes to still call it 3.0, but no changes to the core USB functionality (data transfer) to justify calling it 4.0, so the USB-IF went 3.1.
USB 3.2 sort of fixes the confusion as its 20Gbps speed is only possible with fully wired Type-C cables. It may generate frustration due to many cables only having one high speed pair in each direction as that's all that is required up to USB3.1-gen2. This means people who have a significant investment in USB3.1-C cables are likely going to bitch when they find out they need to upgrade to USB3.2 cables and keep track of those. Gotta love fragmented standards.