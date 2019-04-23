DIYPC's DIY-Model C Mid-tower steel case includes fully addressable RGB LEDs on the included fans, as well as three tempered glass side panels, making for a chic (if familiar) overall look. The Model C is able to fit up to a full ATX size motherboard as well as Mini-ITX and microATX sized boards and comes in at affordable price point of $89.99 at Newegg.

Credit: Newegg

The Model C includes three RGB fans, two large 200mm fans in front and a single 120mm in back. The included fans can be controlled through compatible motherboards (with a 5V addressable RGB header) through RGB LED software including Asus Aura Sync, ASRock RGB LED, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, or via a manual RGB LED button located on the top panel. Also up top is additional space for two more 120mm fans or a radiator, and there are two more 120mm fan locations on top of the power supply cage.

The Model C’s other claim to fame (at this price point) are its three 4mm thick tempered glass panels, located on the front and both sides, showing off your build through its smoke-colored tint. On the top of the black case you'll find four USB ports (two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0), the power button, two 3.5mm audio jacks as well as the RGB LED lighting control button.





Internally, the chassis supports has a total of eight expansion slots. For storage, the Model C has room for two 3.5-inch and three 2.5-inch internal drive bays, which should be enough for most users. The power supply is mounted on the bottom and separated by a partition from the rest of the case hiding unsightly cables. The Model C is able to support a power supply up to 190mm long, CPU cooler height clearance of 162mm, and a maximum GPU length of 383mm, so the case will fit some large coolers and GPUs.

DIYPC Model C Specifications:

DIYPC Model C Dimensions 19.3 x 8.6 x 18.0 inches Case Size ATX Mid Tower Form Factor ATX/microATX/Mini-ITX/ Drive Bays (2) Int x 3.5”

(3) Int x 2.5” Installed Fans Front: 2x 200mm (aRGB)

Rear: 1 x 120mm (aRGB) Expansion Slots 8 Weight 13 lbs. Color Black Front I/O Ports (2) USB 3.0

(2) USB 2.0

(1) Headphone, (1) Microphone

Power On/Off

RGB LED Button Power Supply ATX (Up to 190mm) Maximum CPU/GPU size 162mm (CPU), 383mm (GPU) Cooling Support Front: 2 x 200mm

Top: 2 x 120mm

Rear: 1 x 120mm Radiator Support Front: Up to 240mm

Top: Up to 120mm

The DIYPC Model C chassis is available now, and brings users a solid feature set, including its three tempered glass panels as well as included addressable RGB LED fans at its $90 price point.