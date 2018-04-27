EK Launches Monoblock For Asus Strix X470-F Motherboard (Updated)

p-0113_ek-fb_asus_strix_x470_rgb_monoblock_pcb_front_db_tl.v1

Updated, 4/27/2018, 7:40am PT:



Just three days after EK announced its first x470 monoblock, the company followed it up with a second reveal. It now also offers a monoblock for Gigabyte’s x470 Aorus Gaming 5 WiFi.

EK’s new EK-FB GA X470 Gaming 5 RBG Monoblock features the same nickel-plated electrolytic copper construction that we’ve grown accustomed to with EK’s parts. The block also includes a clear acrylic top and an RGB LED strip that’s compatible with Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion lighting controls, which enables you to sync the colors with your motherboard’s LEDs.

Pre-orders for the EK-FB GA X470 Gaming 5 RGB Monoblock opened on April 27. The first shipments should go out on May 14.



Original Story, 4/23/18, 1:20pm PT:

Of all the companies producing water-cooling parts, EK probably has the most motherboard monoblocks to offer. After making monoblocks for some of last year’s highest-end X370-based motherboards, including the Gigabyte Aorus X370 Gaming series and Asus Crosshair VI, EK seems ready to cover the just-released X470 platform.

To that end, EK released its first monoblock for an X470 motherboard, the Asus Strix X470-F. Like EK’s past monoblocks, the EK-FB Asus Strix X470 RGB covers the processor and its surrounding power circuitry on the motherboard. The styling is also similar to EK’s other monoblocks. The main block is nickel-coated copper, and the top plate is transparent acrylic. The Strix and EK logo is embedded in a metal accent that runs up the length of the block. A 4-pin RGB-LED strip resides below the accent piece.

EK also launched an updated full-cover waterblock for the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 graphics card. The new EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB replaces the existing EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 and adds a 4-pin RGB-LED strip that hides behind a metal accent that runs along the bottom edge of the waterblock.

In other EK news, the company recently entered the boutique PC market with its new Fluid Gaming pre-built systems. These PCs use EK’s lower-cost, aluminum Fluid Gaming series of water-cooling components.

The EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB waterblock is available now at EK’s website for $165. The EK-FB Asus Strix X470 RGB monoblock will be shipping in early May and can be pre-ordered now for $155.