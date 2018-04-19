Trending

Everything You Need To Know About AMD's X470 Chipset

By Components 

AMD’s second-generation Ryzen processors are here, and along with them comes the new X470 chipset, which means there’s a whole new crop of motherboards on the market. (With more coming down the pipeline.) We’ve consolidated all our X470-related content here for your convenience, and we’ll continue to do so as we work our way through the motherboard reviews. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Reviews

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Review: Redefining Ryzen

News

AMD's Pre-CES Haul: 12nm Ryzen CPUs, 7nm GPUs, 2000 Series Processors, X470 ChipsetMSI Has Five AMD X470 MotherboardsGigabyte Launches Three High-End X470 MotherboardsBiostar Brings Two New Motherboards To The AMD X470 PartyASRock Releases Full Line Of X470 Motherboards For AMD 2nd-Gen RyzenAsus Ready For 2nd-Gen Ryzen With Five X470 Motherboards

Reference

Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

Keep your eyes on this page for more news and reviews in the coming days and weeks.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sstanic 20 April 2018 11:57
    nice clickbait
    Reply
  • philipemaciel 20 April 2018 14:18
    Everything I Need To Know About AMD's X470 Chipset...

    ...I won't find here.
    Reply
  • jpe1701 21 April 2018 02:13
    You should do an article clarifying what features are available with the Ryzen 2000 series on x370. Hardocp says AMD confirmed precision boost 2 on x370 and I haven't checked my Taichi but a guy on Reddit found xfr2 settings in the bios for his 2700x.
    Reply
  • bit_user 21 April 2018 17:09
    20899587 said:
    Everything You Need To Know About AMD's X470 Chipset
    Is it really too much to ask for a chipset feature comparison table? At least vs. the X370?

    That + these links would've left me satisfied. Giving us just these links is only slightly less annoying than Anandtech posting a half-written Ryzen 2000 review.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 23 April 2018 14:58
    Bottom line, unless you are new to the Zen architecture, there is really no reason to buy or upgrade to a X470 motherboard. I upgraded to the 2700X from my 1700X and kept the same AsRock X370 motherboard. I can confirm that XFR2 and Precision Boost 2.0 work just fine with my X370 motherboard. Yes, I did have to update the BIOS and did so BEFORE I replaced the 1700X with the 2700X. Just the fact that with stock settings under a full load clock speeds are 500Mhz faster, and DDR4 memory speed was able to be increased from 2933 to 3200Mhz using 4 x 8GB DDR4 modules. Both of these improvements made the upgrade worth it to me. Turn on Gaming Mode through the use of AMD Ryzen Master Utility and CPU clock speeds increase dynamically up to 4.3Ghz! Needless to say, AMD has outdone themselves this time. I'm very happy with my decision to upgrade.
    Reply
  • Philballer17 23 April 2018 15:31
    20903614 said:
    You should do an article clarifying what features are available with the Ryzen 2000 series on x370. Hardocp says AMD confirmed precision boost 2 on x370 and I haven't checked my Taichi but a guy on Reddit found xfr2 settings in the bios for his 2700x.

    20905112 said:
    20899587 said:
    Everything You Need To Know About AMD's X470 Chipset
    Is it really too much to ask for a chipset feature comparison table? At least vs. the X370?

    That + these links would've left me satisfied. Giving us just these links is only slightly less annoying than Anandtech posting a half-written Ryzen 2000 review.

    Precision boost is built into the Ryzen chip itself. You wont notice any performance differences between the two motherboards. Tests have already been conducted. X370 yields the same performance numbers as x470.
    Reply
  • gholatlx 02 May 2018 17:08
    Everything You Need To Know About...
    This person learned a foreign language in 10 days, without sleeping.
    You can make tropecientos $ in just 1 hour by...friki-friki, clicky-clicky.
    You know, the works.
    Reply