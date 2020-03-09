EK-Furious Meltemi Fan Can Break Your Fingers at 3,500 RPM

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB is introducing a fan like no other. The EK-Furious Meltemi is a 120mm fan that comes in an extra thick 38mm format capable of spinning at speeds up to 3,500 RPM, so it'll push more air than many alternatives.At that speed it'll also make more noise -- and could break your fingers if you weren't careful.

"The fan is equipped with a red sleeved cable just to warn off those curious little fingers from getting hurt. Seriously, 3,500 RPM is no joke, and you should be extra careful around these fans if they are in operation." EKWB said in its announcement Thursday. The fan comes with a red-sleeved cable attached to warn users.

When running at full blast, the seven-bladed fan will push about 121 CFM of air and generate an impressive 7.13mm of static pressure. EKWB said that the fan will work best in a pull-configuration with a radiator.

The press release (conveniently) didn't mention a noise level, but digging further yielded the following figure: 60.9dBA. As far as computer fans go, that's quite loud.

With its power rating under 10W, it can run off a motherboard header, though you might prefer to use a dedicated fan controller just in case your motherboard isn't happy to handle the load. Fortunately, EKWB also makes the Loop Connect controller.

Pricing sits at $29.99, and the unit is available immediately directly from EKWB.