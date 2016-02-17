Trending

Ever Wanted Seven Water-Cooled Graphics Cards In The Same Machine? EKWB Made It Possible

By Cooling 

EK Water Blocks released a set of five new EK-FC Terminal blocks. Two blocks are designed for single cards, and two blocks are for dual cards. EK also released a monster-sized terminal that bridges seven cards together.

Two Singles, Two Doubles

The two single slot terminal blocks are the EK-FC Terminal Direct and the EK-FC Terminal Angled. The direct terminal replaces the standard GPU block terminal that has threaded ports on the sides with a similar terminal that features threaded G1/4 ports on the top. The angled terminal features both ports installed on 45-degree recesses into the top of the terminal.

EK Water Blocks also introduced a new configuration of dual card terminals. The EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot is designed to attach two single slot graphics cards together, with no additional space in between them. EKWB launched two versions of the EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot block. You can get it in solid black POM Acetal or as a clear version made of acrylic.

Seven? Seven

In addition to these four options, EK Water Blocks has released a monstrosity of a graphics card terminal. The EK-FC Terminal Hepta Semi Parallel couples seven single-slot graphics cards together. This sort of configuration isn’t really beneficial to many home users, but EKWB said that "customers running render farms or [who] use their systems for computational purposes are now able to liquid cool their system if they run seven graphics cards on a single motherboard."

NameMSRP
EK-FC Terminal Direct$13.99
EK-FC Terminal Angled$17.99
EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot – Acetal$22.99
EK-FC Terminal DUAL Parallel 1-Slot – Plexi$29.49
EK-FC Terminal HEPTA Semi Parallel$55.99

The new EK-FC Terminal blocks are available today from the EK Webshop, and through the company’s various reseller partners.

  • hellwig 17 February 2016 18:46
    I think I saw this on some YouTube video where some guy ran 7 virtual machines on a single PC, creating a 7-gamer station with one computer. He had to use new (brand new at the time) AMD Nano GPUs but got some decent gaming results. I know he had to get a custom fab cooling system, I wonder if this is the same company that created his system for him.
  • kcarbotte 17 February 2016 18:53
    This is exactly the same block.
    EK provided images from that setup, but they were watermarked with Linus Tech Tips' logo so we did not publish them on our site.
  • AlexKlouczek 17 February 2016 18:56
    LinusTechTips

    7 Gamers, 1 CPU.
  • CRITICALThinker 17 February 2016 18:57
    @hellwig - Linus(the creator of the 7 gamers on a system) made a post on twitter that EKWB released the block, and If I am correct, it was custom made for that rig at the time.
  • FUNANDJAM 17 February 2016 19:31
    You'd think that Tom's would have mentioned Linus' video series about how their PC featured this very block and how it was featured at CES.
    Here is the video links:
    1. 7 Gamers, 1 CPU - Ultimate Virtualized Gaming Build Log
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXOaCkbt4lI
    2. 7 Gamers 1 CPU is back! But does it ACTUALLY work!?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opX-AsJ5Uy8
    3. Overclocking the $30,000 Computer! - 7 Gamers 1 CPU Part 3
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUCOm041UuQ
  • dstarr3 17 February 2016 19:37
    I'm generally not a fan of LinusTechTips, but I gotta admit, that monster 7-gamer rig was pretty awesome.
  • norseman4 17 February 2016 21:30
    It's amazing what you can do with donated hardware. (Jelly, my name is jelly)
  • mapesdhs 17 February 2016 22:11
    Worth noting the top system on the Arion CUDA test site has seven Titans, though that was done with an external 4-way PCI Express splitter box, which in theory means one could connect up to 28 cards (but I doubt the drivers could handle that many).

    Side note: years ago SGI was planning on increasing its GPU scaling support to 256 pipes and beyond. Given most of SGI's gfx people moved to NVIDIA, I wonder how much of that scaling dev knowledge went with them...

  • dstarr3 18 February 2016 03:13
    Seriously. I paid good money for my 980 Ti whereas YouTubers have like, five in their closet because all of their other rigs are already equipped with four each.
  • firefoxx04 18 February 2016 11:49
    Too bad that guy is a clown. Hes like a spoiled kid with all this hardware and minimal knowledge. Constantly ruining things that their studio depends on.
