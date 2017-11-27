EK Water Blocks Reveals 'Phoenix' AIO Series

EK Water Blocks released a new generation of all-in-one liquid cooling kits called the EK-MLC Phoenix series, which replaces the existing EK-XLC Predator series.

The new Phoenix system builds on EK’s modular AIO concept with improved flexibility and easier configurability. Unlike the Predator, which was only sold as a combination of a radiator and a CPU block, the Phoenix system is comprised of fully independent radiators and water blocks that are bought separately. Every Phoenix part is pre-filled and terminated with dripless quick-disconnect fittings, allowing any number of water blocks to fit in a loop. The Phoenix parts also look more uniform than the Predator parts thanks to the replacement of off-color compression fittings with fixed connections and the addition of tube sleeving.

The core of the Phoenix system, the radiator module, has seen the least change from the Predator. It combines the radiator, pump, fans, and PWM control into one unit. The pump and fans are all wired to a control board on the unit, allowing everything to be powered by a single Molex and PWM header. EK didn’t list any specific improvements to the components that comprise the radiator module, but it’s now available in size types of 120, 240, 360, 140, and 280.

Two CPU water blocks are available for the Phoenix system: one for Intel/AM4 sockets and one for the TR4 socket. Both blocks are based off of EK’s Supremacy block, which was also used in the Predator series, but the block top has been changed to a taller one.

Unlike with the Predator, the Phoenix system has a huge number of GPU water blocks available at launch. There are nickel and acetal versions for Nvidia Titan and GTX 1070/1080 cards (including for a number of custom OEM cards), as well as for AMD Vega 56/64. The blocks use vertically oriented rotary fittings that fit better for multi-GPU setups.

Two years after the EK Predator series introduced the world to expandable AIO water cooling, we’re still hesitant to say that the concept has really caught on. For example, EVGA dabbled with the idea, but we’ve yet to see a productized release from them. For now, EK’s Phoenix will remain a unique proposition.

Prices start at the equivalent of $170 for a radiator module, $72 for a CPU water block, and $149 for a GPU water block. All parts come with a two-year warranty. European buyers can configure and purchase a Phoenix system on EK’s website.