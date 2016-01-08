EVGA Introduces Upgradable All-In-One Liquid Cooling System

Normally, if you want to cool a CPU and a GPU in a single water cooling loop, you need a custom loop. Recently, EKWB launched its expandable all-in-one liquid coolers, but it seems that the Slovenian manufacturer isn’t the only one to do so. At CES, EVGA showed off a new liquid cooling system – one that’s also expandable. For now, it’s called the EVGA QRC/QRG system, with the two abbreviations standing for Quick Release CPU and Quick Release GPU, respectively.

The parts are built with Asetek pumps, which are basically the same parts as we see in almost all the standard all-in-one coolers. The difference here is that each module has two quick-disconnect fittings. The CPU block has its own pump, as do the GPU blocks, so there will be no running into hydraulic restriction issues due to a single weak pump being bogged down. In fact, in longer loops, if one of the pumps fails, you may not even notice right away because the other pumps remain unaffected.

In this system, on the graphics cards, only the GPUs are cooled by the water loop. The memory and VRM circuitry are still air-cooled by the fan on the graphics card, exactly like how various graphics with pre-installed water cooling work.

Because of how EVGA has placed the quick-disconnect fittings, it is actually possible to use up to four graphics cards in a single loop. To cool these effectively though, you’ll also have to add a second, or maybe third radiator, but EVGA plans to make those too.

All the hardware will come pre-filled, so it will really just be plug-and-play.

Compared to EKWB’s Predator lineup, this setup offers a couple advantages. For one, it actually allows you to use multiple GPUs, and it will likely be a tad cheaper. In contrast, EKWB’s set actually uses the same hardware as in custom loops, so you can always take it apart and turn it into a true custom loop, which you won’t be able to do with EVGA's offering, because these parts do not use G1/4" threading.

EVGA also said that there will be software monitoring capabilities.

Sadly, EVGA did not reveal anything about pricing or about availability just yet.

